Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 203
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 203rd day, we take a look at the main developments.
Here is the situation as it stands on Wednesday, September 14.
Fighting
Ukraine says it has recaptured approximately 8,000 square kilometres (3,100 square miles) of its territory from occupying Russian forces in a swift counteroffensive.
- The Ukrainian deputy defence minister visited the town of Balakliia on Tuesday and said 150,000 people had been freed from Russian rule in recent days.
Ukraine has made significant progress as it pushes back against Russian forces, but it is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point, says US President Joe Biden. The United States is likely to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine in the “coming days”.
- The United Kingdom intelligence agency says Russia has likely used Iranian-made uncrewed aerial vehicles in Ukraine for the first time.
Ukraine expects the number of Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure to increase ahead of winter.
- Five civilians were killed in Bakhmut, while 16 were wounded in the Ukraine-controlled part of the Donetsk region, governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.
In the south, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported heavy Russian shelling, which damaged residential buildings in the city. There were no reports of casualties.
Diplomacy, politics
Russian authorities are facing challenges in other former Soviet republics, with more than 100 dead amid fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as shooting between guards patrolling the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Putin in a phone call to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, based on a ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said.
Nuclear plant
All three of the backup power lines at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have been restored, the UN nuclear watchdog said. The lines had been brought down by shelling around the plant.