Succession, Ted Lasso take home top Emmy honours
South Korea’s Lee Jung-jae, star of thriller Squid Game, was named best actor and one of several first-time winners.
Succession, the story of a dysfunctional family jockeying for power and wealth, and feel-good comedy Ted Lasso have taken the top honours at the Emmy awards, while South Korean star Lee Jung-jae was named best actor for his role in dystopian thriller Squid Game, a first for a non-English-language performer..
Both Succession and Ted Lasso have been honoured previously, with Succession winning best drama series in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its production schedule.
Squid Game’s Lee won best actor for his role in the series about cash-strapped contestants risking their lives for wealth, which became a global sensation for Netflix after its release on the streaming platform. The show’s director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, also picked up the award for best director.
As well as Lee, several other performers won their first Emmy, including singer Lizzo, who won best competition series for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who was named best supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance in Abbott Elementary.
Zendaya collected her second Emmy for the teen ‘coming of age’ show Euphoria.
“Thanks for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show,” Zendaya said after collecting her award.
“My greatest wish for “Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people. Thank you for everyone who has shared your story with me. I carry them with me, and I carry them with” her character, Rue, as well, Zendaya said.
Ted Lasso, which follows the ups-and-downs of a London football team and their American manager, won best comedy series for the second straight year, and stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein were second-time winners of best comedy actor and supporting actor.
The White Lotus, a satire about wealthy tourists and the workers who cater to them at a swanky resort, landed the award for best limited series, while two of its stars, Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge, took home the awards for best supporting actor and actress.
Coolidge delighted the Emmy audience by shimmying to the music intended to cut off her acceptance speech.
The high glamour gala was a return to business as usual in Hollywood following the coronavirus limited or cancelled events of recent years.
Key award winners at the Emmys
Best drama series
Succession
Best comedy series
Ted Lasso
Best limited series
The White Lotus
Best actor, drama
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Best actress, drama
Zendaya, Euphoria
Best supporting actor, drama
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Best supporting actress, drama
Julia Garner, Ozark
Best actor, comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best actress, comedy
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best supporting actor, comedy
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Best supporting actress, comedy
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best actor, limited series or movie
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Best actress, limited series or movie
Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout
Best supporting actor, limited series or movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Best supporting actress, limited series or movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus