Succession, Ted Lasso take home top Emmy honours

South Korea’s Lee Jung-jae, star of thriller Squid Game, was named best actor and one of several first-time winners.

Succession, the story of a dysfunctional family jockeying for power and wealth, and feel-good comedy Ted Lasso have taken the top honours at the Emmy awards, while South Korean star Lee Jung-jae was named best actor for his role in dystopian thriller Squid Game, a first for a non-English-language performer..

Both Succession and Ted Lasso have been honoured previously, with Succession winning best drama series in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted its production schedule.

Squid Game’s Lee won best actor for his role in the series about cash-strapped contestants risking their lives for wealth, which became a global sensation for Netflix after its release on the streaming platform. The show’s director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, also picked up the award for best director.

As well as Lee, several other performers won their first Emmy, including singer Lizzo, who won best competition series for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who was named best supporting actress in a comedy series for her performance in Abbott Elementary.

Zendaya collected her second Emmy for the teen ‘coming of age’ show Euphoria.

“Thanks for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show,” Zendaya said after collecting her award.

“My greatest wish for “Euphoria’ was that it could help heal people. Thank you for everyone who has shared your story with me. I carry them with me, and I carry them with” her character, Rue, as well, Zendaya said.

Ted Lasso, which follows the ups-and-downs of a London football team and their American manager, won best comedy series for the second straight year, and stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein were second-time winners of best comedy actor and supporting actor.

The White Lotus, a satire about wealthy tourists and the workers who cater to them at a swanky resort, landed the award for best limited series, while two of its stars, Murray Bartlett and Jennifer Coolidge, took home the awards for best supporting actor and actress.

Coolidge delighted the Emmy audience by shimmying to the music intended to cut off her acceptance speech.

The high glamour gala was a return to business as usual in Hollywood following the coronavirus limited or cancelled events of recent years.

Key award winners at the Emmys

Best drama series

Succession

Best comedy series

Ted Lasso

Best limited series

The White Lotus

Best actor, drama

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Best actress, drama

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best supporting actor, drama

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Best supporting actress, drama

Julia Garner, Ozark

Best actor, comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best actress, comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best supporting actor, comedy

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actress, comedy

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best actor, limited series or movie

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best actress, limited series or movie

Amanda Seyfried for The Dropout

Best supporting actor, limited series or movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Best supporting actress, limited series or movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus