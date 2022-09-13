Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 202

Here is the situation as it stands on Tuesday, September 13.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on the West to speed up deliveries of weapons systems as Ukrainian troops move to consolidate control over a large swath of northeastern territory seized back from Russia.

Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had retaken 6,000 square km (2,400 square miles) of Russian-held territory since the beginning of the month.

Russia has largely ceded its gains near Kharkiv, and many of the withdrawing Russian soldiers have exited Ukraine, a senior United States military official said.

Vitaly Ganchev, the Russian-installed head of Moscow’s occupation administration in what remained of Russian-held territory in the Kharkiv region, acknowledged that Ukraine’s troops had broken through to the frontier.

Ukraine’s general staff said its forces had recaptured more than 20 towns and villages in the past day.

At least 1,000 people have been killed in the last six months in fighting in the city of Izyum but the real figure is probably much higher, an official said, two days after Kyiv’s forces recaptured the major supply hub.

The United Kingdom’s defence ministry said Russia had probably ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entire occupied Kharkiv region west of the Oskil river.