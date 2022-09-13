Major rescue operation is under way to evacuate people after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Jordan’s capital.

A four-storey residential building in Jordan’s capital, Amman, has collapsed, trapping several people, according to witnesses and local media reports.

Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh and senior members of the government were seen at the site on Tuesday as a major rescue operation was under way to evacuate people caught under the debris.

Videos circulating on Twitter showed debris from a collapsed building, with several members of the armed forces and civil defence present in the area.

The building is located in Weibdeh, a witness told Al Jazeera. The neighbourhood is known for its cafes, bars and artistic venues, and is popular with expats and locals alike.

Officials have yet to give any figures about potential casualties. “I have no figures regarding how many cases [are affected by the incident] but efforts are exerted and may God help us,” said Faisal Shuboul, Jordan’s minister of state for media affairs.

When asked about what had caused the collapse, Shuboul said:

“We do not know, it is an old building and a search is ongoing to find out the reason behind it. The prime minister asked the mayor of Amman and officials to find out the reason behind the collapse of the building.”

This is a developing story.