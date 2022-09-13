Air raid hits Ethiopia’s Tigray region capital: hospital staff

Kibrom Gebreselassie, the head of Ayder Hospital in Tigray region, says the hospital received one wounded person.

An air raid has hit the capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, an official at a hospital said.

Kibrom Gebreselassie, the chief executive officer of Ayder Hospital, said the hospital had received one wounded person on Tuesday

He told the Reuters news agency that the person who brought the patient in said the targets of the attack were the Mekelle University Business Campus and Dimtsi Weyane TV station, which the regional Tigray government runs.

Ethiopian military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane and government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The developments come days after Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels said they were ready to take part in peace talks led by the African Union (AU), removing an obstacle to potential negotiations with the government to end almost two years of fighting.

There was no immediate comment about the announcement from the Ethiopian government, which has long insisted that any peace process must be brokered by the Addis Ababa-based AU.

Until recently, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) had vehemently opposed the role of the AU’s Horn of Africa envoy Olusegun Obasanjo, protesting his “proximity” to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The announcement was made amid a flurry of international diplomacy after fighting flared in August for the first time in months in northern Ethiopia, torpedoing a humanitarian truce.

Fighting erupted between forces from Tigray and central government forces around the town of Kobo. The fighting marked the end of a ceasefire observed since March.

Since November 2020 when Abiy sent troops to Tigray, the fighting has displaced millions of people, pushed parts of the region into famine and killed thousands of civilians.