Succession and Ted Lasso top the awards at the high-glamour gala that marked a return to business as usual in Hollywood.

The Emmy Awards, considered the highest honours in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The high-glamour gala was a return to business as usual in Hollywood as the long awards season started with a bang.

Below is a list of winners and nominees in the different categories:

Outstanding comedy series

Winner: Ted Lasso

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Winner: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Winner: Jean Smart, Hacks

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Winner: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Anthony Carrigan, Barry Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary Henry Winkler, Barry Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live



Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Winner: Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building

Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live

Buil Harder, Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance, Ted Lasso

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso



Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Winner: Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Jane Adams, Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks

Jane Lynch, Only Murders In The Building

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Directing for a comedy series

Winner: MJ Delaney, No Weddings And A Funeral

Hiro Murai Atlanta, New Jazz

Bill Hader Barry, 710N

Lucia Aniello Hacks, There Will Be Blood

Mary Lou Belli The Ms Pat Show, Babby Daddy Groundhog Day

Cherien Dabis Only Murders In The Building, The Boy From 6B

Jamie Babbit Only Murders In The Building, True Crime

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Winner: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Duffy Boudreau, 710N

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry

Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks

Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building

Jane Becker, Ted Lasso

Sarah Naftalis, What We Do In The Shadows

Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding drama series

Winner: Succession

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Yellowjackets

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Winner: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Winner: Zendaya, Euphoria

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Winner: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-soo, Squid Game

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Winner: Julia Garner, Ozark

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

Winner: Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Adrien Brody, Succession

James Cromwell, Succession

Arian Moayed, Succession

Tom Pelphrey, Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Winner: Lee Yoo-mi, Squid Game

Hope Davis, Succession

Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show

Martha Kelly, Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan, Succession

Harriet Walter, Succession

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Winner: Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Ben Stiller, Severance

Mark Mylod, Succession

Cathy Yan, Succession

Lorene Scafaria, Succession

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Winner: Jesse Armstrong, Succession

Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul

Chris Mundy, Ozark

Dan Erickson, Severance

Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson Yellowjackets

Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Yellowjackets

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Winner: The White Lotus

Dopesick

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The Dropout

Outstanding television movie

Winner: Chip ‘n Dale” Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Winner: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Winner: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Winner: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Winner: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Winner: The White Lotus

Dopesick

Maid

Station Eleven

The Dropout

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Winner: Mike White, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout

Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Molly Smith Metzler, Maid

Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven

Outstanding competition programme

Winner: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

The Amazing Race

Top Chef

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

Nailed It!

Outstanding short form comedy, drama or variety series

Winner: Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

Late Night With Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News

The Randy Rainbow Show

Outstanding directing for a documentary/non-fiction programme

Winner: The Beatles: Get Back, Disney +

The Andy Warhol Diaries, Netflix

George Carlin’s American Dream, HBO

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, CNN

We Need To Talk About Cosby, Showtime

Outstanding documentary or non-fiction series

Winner: The Beatles: Get Back, Disney +

100 Foot Wave, HBO

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Netflix

We Need To Talk About Cosby, Showtime

The Andy Warhol Diaries, Netflix

Outstanding documentary or non-fiction special

Winner: George Carlin’s American Dream, HBO

Controlling Britney Spears, The New York Times

Lucy and Desi, Prime Video

The Tinder Swindler, Netflix

We Feed People, Disney +

Outstanding hosted non-fiction series or special

Winner: Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, CNN

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Netflix

The Problem With Jon Stewart, Apple TV+

The World According To Jeff Goldblum, Disney +

Vice, Showtime

Outstanding writing for a non-fiction programme

Winner: Lucy And Desi, Prime Video

How To With John Wilson, HBO Max

The Andy Warhol Diaries, Netflix

The Problem With Jon Stewart, Apple TV

The Tinder Swindler, Netflix

Outstanding variety talk series

Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO Max

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC

Outstanding variety sketch series

Winner: Saturday Night Live