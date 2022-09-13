2022 Emmy Awards winners and nominees in main categories
Succession and Ted Lasso top the awards at the high-glamour gala that marked a return to business as usual in Hollywood.
The Emmy Awards, considered the highest honours in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday night.
The high-glamour gala was a return to business as usual in Hollywood as the long awards season started with a bang.
Below is a list of winners and nominees in the different categories:
Outstanding comedy series
Winner: Ted Lasso
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Winner: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Winner: Jean Smart, Hacks
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Winner: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
- Henry Winkler, Barry
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
- Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series
Winner: Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building
- Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
- Buil Harder, Curb Your Enthusiasm
- James Lance, Ted Lasso
- Christopher McDonald, Hacks
- Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series
Winner: Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
- Jane Adams, Hacks
- Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
- Jane Lynch, Only Murders In The Building
- Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
- Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso
Directing for a comedy series
Winner: MJ Delaney, No Weddings And A Funeral
- Hiro Murai Atlanta, New Jazz
- Bill Hader Barry, 710N
- Lucia Aniello Hacks, There Will Be Blood
- Mary Lou Belli The Ms Pat Show, Babby Daddy Groundhog Day
- Cherien Dabis Only Murders In The Building, The Boy From 6B
- Jamie Babbit Only Murders In The Building, True Crime
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
Winner: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Duffy Boudreau, 710N
- Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks
- Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building
- Jane Becker, Ted Lasso
- Sarah Naftalis, What We Do In The Shadows
- Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding drama series
Winner: Succession
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Winner: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Winner: Zendaya, Euphoria
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Winner: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
- John Turturro, Severance
- Christopher Walken, Severance
- Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Winner: Julia Garner, Ozark
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
- Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Outstanding guest actor in a drama series
Winner: Colman Domingo, Euphoria
- Adrien Brody, Succession
- James Cromwell, Succession
- Arian Moayed, Succession
- Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding guest actress in a drama series
Winner: Lee Yoo-mi, Squid Game
- Hope Davis, Succession
- Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
- Martha Kelly, Euphoria
- Sanaa Lathan, Succession
- Harriet Walter, Succession
Outstanding directing for a drama series
Winner: Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Ben Stiller, Severance
- Mark Mylod, Succession
- Cathy Yan, Succession
- Lorene Scafaria, Succession
- Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets
Outstanding writing for a drama series
Winner: Jesse Armstrong, Succession
- Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul
- Chris Mundy, Ozark
- Dan Erickson, Severance
- Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game
- Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson Yellowjackets
- Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Yellowjackets
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Winner: The White Lotus
- Dopesick
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The Dropout
Outstanding television movie
Winner: Chip ‘n Dale” Rescue Rangers
- Ray Donovan: The Movie
- Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
- The Survivor
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Winner: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
- Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Winner: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
- Toni Collette, The Staircase
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Winner: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
- Will Poulter, Dopesick
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
- Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
- Steve Zahn, The White Lotus
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Winner: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Connie Britton, The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham, Dopesick
Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Winner: The White Lotus
- Dopesick
- Maid
- Station Eleven
- The Dropout
Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Winner: Mike White, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout
- Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Molly Smith Metzler, Maid
- Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven
Outstanding competition programme
Winner: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
- The Amazing Race
- Top Chef
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Voice
- Nailed It!
Outstanding short form comedy, drama or variety series
Winner: Carpool Karaoke: The Series
- Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
- Late Night With Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS
- Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News
- The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding directing for a documentary/non-fiction programme
Winner: The Beatles: Get Back, Disney +
- The Andy Warhol Diaries, Netflix
- George Carlin’s American Dream, HBO
- Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, CNN
- We Need To Talk About Cosby, Showtime
Outstanding documentary or non-fiction series
Winner: The Beatles: Get Back, Disney +
- 100 Foot Wave, HBO
- Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Netflix
- We Need To Talk About Cosby, Showtime
- The Andy Warhol Diaries, Netflix
Outstanding documentary or non-fiction special
Winner: George Carlin’s American Dream, HBO
- Controlling Britney Spears, The New York Times
- Lucy and Desi, Prime Video
- The Tinder Swindler, Netflix
- We Feed People, Disney +
Outstanding hosted non-fiction series or special
Winner: Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, CNN
- My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Netflix
- The Problem With Jon Stewart, Apple TV+
- The World According To Jeff Goldblum, Disney +
- Vice, Showtime
Outstanding writing for a non-fiction programme
Winner: Lucy And Desi, Prime Video
- How To With John Wilson, HBO Max
- The Andy Warhol Diaries, Netflix
- The Problem With Jon Stewart, Apple TV
- The Tinder Swindler, Netflix
Outstanding variety talk series
Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO Max
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
- Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Comedy Central
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC
Outstanding variety sketch series
Winner: Saturday Night Live
- A Black Lady Sketch Show