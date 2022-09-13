News|Television

2022 Emmy Awards winners and nominees in main categories

Succession and Ted Lasso top the awards at the high-glamour gala that marked a return to business as usual in Hollywood.

The cast of Succession pose for a picture after it won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles [Aude Guerrucci/Reuters]
Published On 13 Sep 2022

The Emmy Awards, considered the highest honours in television, were handed out at a live ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The high-glamour gala was a return to business as usual in Hollywood as the long awards season started with a bang.

Below is a list of winners and nominees in the different categories:

Outstanding comedy series

Winner: Ted Lasso

  • Abbott Elementary
  • Barry
  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Winner: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Winner: Jean Smart, Hacks

  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning, The Great
  • Issa Rae, Insecure

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Winner: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

    • Anthony Carrigan, Barry
    • Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso
    • Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
    • Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
    • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
    • Henry Winkler, Barry
    • Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live 

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

  • Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
  • Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
  • Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Winner: Nathan Lane, Only Murders In The Building 

  • Jerrod Carmichael, Saturday Night Live
  • Buil Harder, Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • James Lance, Ted Lasso
  • Christopher McDonald, Hacks
  • Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso
    Lizzo and other cast members celebrate as she accepts the award for Outstanding Competition Programme for Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls [Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Winner: Laurie Metcalf, Hacks 

  • Jane Adams, Hacks
  • Harriet Sansom Harris, Hacks
  • Jane Lynch, Only Murders In The Building
  • Kaitlin Olson,  Hacks
  • Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Directing for a comedy series

Winner: MJ Delaney, No Weddings And A Funeral 

  • Hiro Murai Atlanta, New Jazz
  • Bill Hader Barry, 710N
  • Lucia Aniello Hacks, There Will Be Blood
  • Mary Lou Belli The Ms Pat Show, Babby Daddy Groundhog Day
  • Cherien Dabis Only Murders In The Building, The Boy From 6B
  • Jamie Babbit Only Murders In The Building, True Crime

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Winner: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary 

  • Duffy Boudreau, 710N
  • Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks 
  • Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders In The Building
  • Jane Becker,  Ted Lasso
  • Sarah Naftalis, What We Do In The Shadows 
  • Stefani Robinson, What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding drama series

Winner: Succession

  • Better Call Saul
  • Euphoria
  • Ozark
  • Severance
  • Squid Game
  • Stranger Things
  • Yellowjackets

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Winner: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game 

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance
  • Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Winner: Zendaya, Euphoria 

  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
  • Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Winner: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession 

  • Nicholas Braun, Succession
  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Park Hae-soo, Squid Game
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Christopher Walken, Severance
  • Oh Yeong-su, Squid Game

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Winner: Julia Garner, Ozark

  • Patricia Arquette, Severance
  • Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
  • Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
  • Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
  • J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
  • Sarah Snook, Succession
  • Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Outstanding guest actor in a drama series

Winner: Colman Domingo, Euphoria

  • Adrien Brody, Succession
  • James Cromwell, Succession
  • Arian Moayed, Succession
  • Tom Pelphrey, Ozark
  • Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Outstanding guest actress in a drama series

Winner: Lee Yoo-mi, Squid Game 

  • Hope Davis, Succession
  • Marcia Gay Harden, The Morning Show
  • Martha Kelly, Euphoria
  • Sanaa Lathan, Succession
  • Harriet Walter, Succession 

Outstanding directing for a drama series

Winner: Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark  
  • Ben Stiller,  Severance
  • Mark Mylod, Succession 
  • Cathy Yan,  Succession
  • Lorene Scafaria, Succession
  • Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets

Outstanding writing for a drama series

Winner: Jesse Armstrong, Succession

  • Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul 
  • Chris Mundy,  Ozark
  • Dan Erickson,  Severance
  • Hwang Dong-hyuk,  Squid Game
  • Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson Yellowjackets
  • Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson Yellowjackets

Outstanding limited or anthology series

Winner: The White Lotus 

  • Dopesick
  • Inventing Anna
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The Dropout

Outstanding television movie

Winner: Chip ‘n Dale” Rescue Rangers 

  • Ray Donovan: The Movie
  • Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon
  • The Survivor
  • Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Winner: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
  • Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Winner: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

  • Toni Collette, The Staircase
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy
  • Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Margaret Qualley, Maid

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie

Winner: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus 

  • Jake Lacy, The White Lotus
  • Will Poulter, Dopesick
  • Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
  • Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick
  • Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick
  • Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie

Winner: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

  • Connie Britton, The White Lotus
  • Alexandra Daddario, The White Lotus
  • Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
  • Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
  • Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus
  • Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Outstanding directing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Winner: The White Lotus

  • Dopesick
  • Maid
  • Station Eleven
  • The Dropout

Outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie

Winner: Mike White, The White Lotus 

  • Elizabeth Meriwether, The Dropout
  • Sarah Burgess, Impeachment: American Crime Story
  • Molly Smith Metzler,  Maid
  • Patrick Somerville, Station Eleven

Outstanding competition programme

Winner: Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

  • The Amazing Race
  • Top Chef
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • The Voice
  • Nailed It!

Outstanding short form comedy, drama or variety series

Winner: Carpool Karaoke: The Series

  • Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers CORRECTIONS
  • Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News
  • The Randy Rainbow Show

Outstanding directing for a documentary/non-fiction programme

Winner: The Beatles: Get Back, Disney +  

  • The Andy Warhol Diaries, Netflix 
  • George Carlin’s American Dream, HBO 
  • Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, CNN 
  • We Need To Talk About Cosby, Showtime 

Outstanding documentary or non-fiction series

Winner: The Beatles: Get Back, Disney + 

  • 100 Foot Wave, HBO
  • Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Netflix 
  • We Need To Talk About Cosby, Showtime 
  • The Andy Warhol Diaries, Netflix

Outstanding documentary or non-fiction special

Winner: George Carlin’s American Dream, HBO 

  • Controlling Britney Spears, The New York Times
  • Lucy and Desi, Prime Video 
  • The Tinder Swindler, Netflix 
  • We Feed People, Disney + 

Outstanding hosted non-fiction series or special

Winner: Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, CNN 

  • My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Netflix
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart, Apple TV+
  • The World According To Jeff Goldblum, Disney +
  • Vice, Showtime 

Outstanding writing for a non-fiction programme

Winner: Lucy And Desi, Prime Video 

  • How To With John Wilson, HBO Max
  • The Andy Warhol Diaries, Netflix
  • The Problem With Jon Stewart, Apple TV
  • The Tinder Swindler, Netflix 

Outstanding variety talk series

Winner: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, HBO Max 

  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS 
  • Late Night With Seth Meyers, NBC
  • The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Comedy Central 
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live!, ABC 

Outstanding variety sketch series

Winner: Saturday Night Live

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show

 

