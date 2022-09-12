Kindergarten student dies after being left on school bus in Qatar

Qatari authorities are investigating the incident, with the girl reportedly dying from exposure to high temperatures.

Qatar’s Ministry of Education has launched an investigation into the death of a four-year-old student who was reportedly left on a school bus during extremely high daytime temperatures.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education confirmed on Sunday that an expatriate Indian kindergarten student had died, adding that it had “started an investigation into the incident”.

“The Ministry, as well as the respective authorities, will take the necessary measures as well as the maximum punishment against the aggressors with regards to regulations and according to the results of the ongoing investigation,” the statement said.

“The Ministry also affirms its keenness to adhere to the highest quality of security and safety standards for its students, and will not tolerate any shortcomings in this regard. It extends its sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased student,” authorities also said.

Forgotten on board bus

Reports in local media outlets said the student had fallen asleep on the way to school, and that school bus staff had not noticed that she had not gotten off the bus along with her fellow students.

The bus was reportedly left parked in an open space during the daytime heat – which can rise higher than 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) at midday – without anyone realising that the child was missing.

The child, who was due to celebrate her birthday on the same day, was reportedly found hours later, at 11:30am, and transported to hospital where doctors attempted to resuscitate her, but were ultimately unable to.

News of the child’s death has triggered an outpouring of grief and anger online, with many calling for urgent action and accountability.

The private kindergarten has yet to publicly address the incident, local reports say.