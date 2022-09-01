US to revise resettlement policy for Afghans: Official

The US will stop – with a few exceptions – admitting Afghans on humanitarian parole that grants temporary entry but no lawful permanent residence.

The US administration is stopping – with a few exceptions – the temporary relocation of Afghans to the United States and focusing on reuniting immediate family members with pathways to permanent residence, says a senior official.

The policy revision follows criticism by some lawmakers, refugee organisations and veterans groups that the administration failed to properly plan the evacuation of Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution when it pulled the last US troops out of Afghanistan a year ago.

The administration says the evacuation – marred by chaos at Kabul airport and a suicide bombing that killed 13 US service members and more than 170 Afghans – was a success, with nearly 90,000 Afghans resettled in the US in one of the largest operations of its kind.

The administration’s “commitment to our Afghan allies is enduring”, the senior administration official said on Wednesday while briefing reporters on changes to the relocation policy, according to a report by Reuters news agency.

“This commitment does not have an end date,” added the official, whose identity was not revealed in the report.

The revised policy, dubbed Enduring Welcome, begins on October 1.

Under the changes, the official said, the US will stop – with a few exceptions – admitting Afghans on humanitarian parole, a special programme that grants temporary entry but no pathway to lawful permanent residence.

The revised policy, the official said, will focus on relocating to the US immediate family members of US citizens, green card holders and Afghans with Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) granted to those at risk of Taliban retaliation because they worked for the US government.

Family members admitted from those categories will have “durable, long-term immigration status,” allowing them to “more quickly settle and integrate into their new communities”, the official said.

“We know family reunification remains a really high priority for Afghans themselves and for the communities who care about them and for advocates across the country, veterans groups as well,” said the official. “It is for us, too.”

The revised policy follows months of talks between the administration and the AfghanEvac coalition of groups that help evacuate and resettle Afghans in the US.

“It’s a massive deal for us,” said Shawn VanDiver, the coalition head, adding that the government still needs to improve processing SIV applications and increase relocation flights.