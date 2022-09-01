Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 190
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 190th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Here is the situation as it stands on Thursday, September 1.
Fighting
Ukrainian forces claim military successes in three areas of the Russian-occupied region of Kherson after Kyiv launched a new push to retake territory in its south.
Russia’s defence ministry, meanwhile, said Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the south has failed and its forces suffered heavy losses of men and equipment.
Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, which has been frequently shelled since the beginning of the invasion, came under overnight fire, the mayor said.
Nuclear plant
An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team is attempting to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to inspect the damage to it after repeated attacks raised fears of a radiation disaster.
IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi, said he wants the mission to establish a “permanent presence” at the site and the mission will last a few days but could be extended.
- Russia accused Ukraine of deploying as many as 60 “saboteurs” to Europe’s biggest nuclear plant ahead of the visit by UN inspectors.
The head of the Ukrainian military administration of Nikopol – across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia plant – said Russian forces were shelling near the plant to try to give the IAEA the impression that Ukraine was attacking it.
- One of two operational reactors at Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia complex has been shut down because of Russian shelling, operator Energoatom said.
Diplomacy
European Union foreign ministers agreed to suspend the visa facilitation deal with Russia, making it difficult for Russians to obtain paperwork to travel to the bloc. But they did not impose a visa ban demanded by Ukraine and other member states.
Iran delivered a so-called “peace initiative” to end the Ukraine war – proposed by an unidentified European leader – to Russia.
Germany’s chief of defence, General Eberhard Zorn, warned the West not to underestimate Russia’s military strength, saying it has the potential to open a second front.
Some 55 military officials and politicians from Canada have been banned from entering Russia, its foreign ministry said, in response to sanctions by Ottawa against Russian nationals.
We have seen a substantial increase of border crossings from Russia into neighbouring states. This is becoming a security risk.
We therefore agree today with EU Foreign Ministers on Full Suspension of the EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement. pic.twitter.com/zdowgdOa8F
— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 31, 2022
Economy
Russia halted gas deliveries to Germany and the rest of Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, citing maintenance requirements, meaning no gas will flow to the country between August 31 and September 3.
Russia also blamed sanctions for the supply halt.
France said Russian gas supplier Gazprom was making excuses to switch off natural gas deliveries to the country, but energy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said it was anticipated.
G7 finance chiefs will discuss the US administration’s proposed price cap on Russian oil when they meet on Friday, the White House said.