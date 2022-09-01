Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 190

Here is the situation as it stands on Thursday, September 1.

Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, which has been frequently shelled since the beginning of the invasion, came under overnight fire, the mayor said.

Russia’s defence ministry, meanwhile, said Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the south has failed and its forces suffered heavy losses of men and equipment.

Ukrainian forces claim military successes in three areas of the Russian-occupied region of Kherson after Kyiv launched a new push to retake territory in its south.

The head of the Ukrainian military administration of Nikopol – across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia plant – said Russian forces were shelling near the plant to try to give the IAEA the impression that Ukraine was attacking it.

IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi, said he wants the mission to establish a “permanent presence” at the site and the mission will last a few days but could be extended.

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team is attempting to visit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to inspect the damage to it after repeated attacks raised fears of a radiation disaster.

Some 55 military officials and politicians from Canada have been banned from entering Russia, its foreign ministry said, in response to sanctions by Ottawa against Russian nationals.

Germany’s chief of defence, General Eberhard Zorn, warned the West not to underestimate Russia’s military strength, saying it has the potential to open a second front.

Iran delivered a so-called “peace initiative” to end the Ukraine war – proposed by an unidentified European leader – to Russia.

European Union foreign ministers agreed to suspend the visa facilitation deal with Russia, making it difficult for Russians to obtain paperwork to travel to the bloc. But they did not impose a visa ban demanded by Ukraine and other member states.

We have seen a substantial increase of border crossings from Russia into neighbouring states. This is becoming a security risk.

