Violence in Iraq escalates: List of key events

30 people have been killed in the Iraqi capital Baghdad after fighting between supporters and rivals of religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr.

30 people have been killed in fighting in Iraq between rival Shia militias, as well as the Iraqi security forces, after the powerful religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr claimed that he was withdrawing from politics.

Al-Sadr’s announcement on Monday led to his supporters converging on sites in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, where they stormed the Republican Palace, where the government is based. They also confronted supporters of their rivals, the Iran-backed Coordination Framework Alliance, leading to fighting between the two groups.

As night fell gunfire and explosions were heard across the Green Zone, and the fighting has continued into Tuesday.

However, at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, al-Sadr ordered his supporters to fully withdraw from the Green Zone, and end the violence.

Here’s a list of key events so far: