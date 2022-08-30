Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 188
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 188th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Here are the key events from Tuesday, August 30.
Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Russia’s defence ministry has said Russian forces shot down a Ukrainian drone that was trying to attack the Zaporizhzhia reactor complex, while other officials said a Ukrainian missile hit a fuel depot at the plant.
The White House has said Russia should agree to a demilitarised zone around the plant.
Thousands of people fleeing Russia-occupied areas of southern Ukraine are arriving in a city near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear site, despite fears of a radiation leak from fighting. For many, shelling in their hometowns is a more urgent danger.
- A top Russian diplomat said on Monday that Moscow hoped that a visit by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station would dispel misconceptions about its allegedly poor state.
Fighting
Ukrainian troops mounting a counteroffensive have broken through Russian defences in several sectors of the front line near the city of Kherson, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
- Russian shelling has hit residential areas of the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, killing two people and destroying homes, city officials and witnesses said.
Diplomacy, economy
Germany faces the “bitter reality” that Russia will not restore gas supplies, the German economy minister said, ahead of a planned halt by state energy giant Gazprom of exports to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
Zelenskyy accused Russia of economic terrorism as the cost of Europe’s energy crisis spiralled with Germany on the hook for at least 19 billion euros ($19.1bn) to bail out its biggest importer of Russian gas.
Russia’s oil output has exceeded expectations in the wake of the war in Ukraine, but it will find it increasingly difficult to uphold production as Western sanctions begin to bite, the head of the International Energy Agency said.
Ukraine’s agricultural exports could rise to 6 million-6.5 million tonnes in October, double the volume seen in July, as its seaports gradually reopen, the agriculture minister said.