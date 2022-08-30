Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 188

Here are the key events from Tuesday, August 30.

Thousands of people fleeing Russia-occupied areas of southern Ukraine are arriving in a city near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear site, despite fears of a radiation leak from fighting. For many, shelling in their hometowns is a more urgent danger.

The White House has said Russia should agree to a demilitarised zone around the plant.

Russia’s defence ministry has said Russian forces shot down a Ukrainian drone that was trying to attack the Zaporizhzhia reactor complex, while other officials said a Ukrainian missile hit a fuel depot at the plant.

Ukrainian troops mounting a counteroffensive have broken through Russian defences in several sectors of the front line near the city of Kherson, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Germany faces the “bitter reality” that Russia will not restore gas supplies, the German economy minister said, ahead of a planned halt by state energy giant Gazprom of exports to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

Zelenskyy accused Russia of economic terrorism as the cost of Europe’s energy crisis spiralled with Germany on the hook for at least 19 billion euros ($19.1bn) to bail out its biggest importer of Russian gas.

Russia’s oil output has exceeded expectations in the wake of the war in Ukraine, but it will find it increasingly difficult to uphold production as Western sanctions begin to bite, the head of the International Energy Agency said.