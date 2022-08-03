News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 161

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 161st day, we take a look at the main developments.

Raya Ilyevich, 86, holds her cat, Murchik, outside her damaged apartment from Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. While the government's order to evacuate has convinced some of those left in the Donetsk region to flee, others like Ilyevich are resistant saying they have nowhere else to go. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Raya Ilyevich, 86, holds her cat, Murchik, outside her apartment damaged from Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine [File: David Goldman/AP]
Published On 3 Aug 2022

Here are the key events so far on Wednesday, August 3.

Grain ships and diplomacy

  • The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime anchored off Turkey’s coast on Tuesday, while a senior official said Ankara expected roughly one grain ship to leave Ukraine daily as long as the export deal holds.
  • “A first success is the grain deal, perhaps that can be slowly expanded to a ceasefire,” Germany’s ex-chancellor Gerhard Schroeder said.
  •  Russia has said the United States was directly involved in the conflict because US spies were approving and coordinating Ukrainian missile strikes on Russian forces.
  • The US has imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast the Treasury Department described as having a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
  • The G7 is looking at blocking the transportation of Russian oil, among other options, to deprive Moscow of bumper revenues.
  • The Russian trial of US basketball star Brittney Griner is expected to conclude this week.

Fighting

  • Ukraine’s military has reported heavy Russian shelling of Kharkiv and other towns and villages in its vicinity, and air and missile strikes on civilian installations. Russia denies targeting civilians.
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that despite arms supplies from the West, his country’s forces could not yet overcome Russian advantages in heavy guns and manpower.
  • The British Defence Ministry said that the rail link connecting Russian-occupied Kherson in southern Ukraine with Crimea is highly unlikely to be operational due to a Ukrainian strike against a Russian ammunition train.
  • Russia’s top court designated Ukraine’s Azov Regiment as a terrorist group paving the way for captured soldiers to be tried under stringent anti-terror laws and jailed for up to 20 years.
  • Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Russian forces had destroyed six US-made HIMARS missile systems since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Interfax has reported.
  • The Pentagon denied the claims, saying Russia regularly says it has hit HIMARS but has not shown proof.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies