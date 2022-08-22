Finland PM tests negative for drugs after party video uproar

Footage of leader Sanna Marin at a ‘boisterous’ house party circulated on social media, raising questions whether illegal substances were involved.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin tested negative after a drug test she took following the publication of video footage that showed her partying with friends.

Marin’s urine sample was tested for the presence of various drugs such as cocaine, amphetamines, cannabis, and opioids, Iida Vallin, a special adviser to the prime minister, said on Monday.

“Drug test taken from Prime Minister Sanna Marin on 19 August 2022 did not reveal the presence of drugs,” Marin’s office said in a statement, adding the results were signed by a doctor.

Some interpreted comments heard on the video as referring to narcotics, something heavily debated on social media and strongly denied by the prime minister.

“To clear up any suspicions, I have taken a drug test today,” Marin told reporters at her residence on Friday.

Video footage of Marin, 36, at a house party with Finnish celebrities began circulating on social media last week and it was soon published by media outlets in Finland and abroad.

On Thursday, Marin said she was upset that videos of her dancing at private parties were published online as they were meant to be seen only by friends.

‘Never in my life’

Marin previously said she was “spending an evening with friends” and the videos were “filmed in private premises”.

She admitted to having drunk alcohol. In addition to denying taking drugs, she said she did not witness any drug use by any of the attendees.

“Never in my life, not even in my youth, have I ever used any drugs,” she said.

Marin, who was elected in 2019 at the age of 34, has previously been the target of criticism over parties at her official residence.

Social Democrat leader Marin also said her ability to perform her official duties had remained unimpaired on the Saturday night in question, and she would have left the party had she been required to work.

Some Finns have voiced support for Marin and others have raised questions about her judgement.

In December 2021, she came under sustained criticism after it was revealed she stayed out dancing until the early hours despite having been exposed to COVID-19.