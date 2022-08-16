Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 174
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 174th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Here are the key events from Tuesday, August 16.
Fighting
-
Vladimir Rogov, the Russia-installed official in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, said that in the space of two hours, some 25 heavy artillery strikes from M777 howitzers had landed near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and residential areas. The Russian-appointed administration blamed Ukrainian forces.
- Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the administration of the Ukrainian-held Nikopol district, which lies across the river from Enerhodar, said the shelling was carried out by the Russians who were trying to make it look as if Ukraine was attacking the city. Al Jazeera could not verify the rival claims.
Diplomacy
- Russia said it would do “everything necessary” to allow specialists from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the plant, but warned a mission through Kyiv would be too dangerous. United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the UN could provide logistics and security support if Russia and Ukraine agree.
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu about conditions for safe operations at Zaporizhzhia, the UN and Russia said.
-
Russia’s defence ministry said British reconnaissance aircraft violated the Russian air border near Cape Svyatoy Nos between the Barents Sea and the White Sea, and a Russian fighter jet forced it out.
- Russia is ready to sell advanced weapons to allies globally and cooperate in developing military technology, Putin said, adding its latest arms are far superior to those of rival nations.