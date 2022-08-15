Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 173

Here are the key events from Monday, August 15.

Ukrainian forces reported heavy Russian shelling and attempts to advance on several towns in the eastern region of Donetsk that has become a key focus of the near six-month war. However, they said they had repelled many of the attacks.

“Every Russian soldier who either shoots at the [Zaporizhzhia nuclear] plant, or shoots using the plant as cover, must understand that he becomes a special target for our intelligence agents, for our special services, for our army,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an address.

The exiled mayor of Enerhodar, where the Zaporizhzhia plant is located, said on Telegram on Sunday the city had been shelled from the suburbs, causing civilian casualties. Local Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov wrote on Telegram on Saturday that Ukrainian forces were shelling the plant.

Russia, in a daily briefing, said it had taken control of Udy, a village in the eastern Kharkiv region.