Several killed in Egyptian church fire: Health ministry

Sources told Reuters news agency stampede caused by electrical fire after 5,000 worshippers gathered in Giza, Cairo.

Egypt’s health ministry has said “several” people have been killed in a fire at a church in the city of Giza, near Cairo.

Egypt’s Coptic church, citing the health ministry, said 41 people were killed and 55 were injured in the fire on Sunday at the Abu Sifin coptic church in the Imbaba neighborhood.

Two security sources told Reuters news agency an electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for mass, causing a stampede.

Fifteen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene to put out the flames while ambulances ferried the casualties to nearby hospitals.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi spoke by phone with the Coptic Christian Pope Tawadros II to offer his condolences, the president’s office said.

More to follow.