UK’s Boris Johnson ‘to resign’ after losing party’s support

The 58-year-old Conservative became prime minister in 2019 but has suffered a series of scandals.

Boris Johnson, the prime minister who oversaw the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union and his country’s struggles with the coronavirus pandemic, has agreed to resign having lost the support of top cabinet ministers, according to British media.

In recent days, the 58-year-old had faced a huge internal revolt in his Conservative Party for appointing a politician accused of sexual assault as an MP.

He has also been heavily criticised for breaking lockdown rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, the chancellor and the health minister, quit citing the government’s lack of “integrity” and “competence”.

That set off a series of resignations, with several other top ministers either quitting or calling on Johnson to resign.

British media said Johnson is expected to stay on as prime minister until autumn.

He is expected to address the public later on Thursday.

‘Good news’

Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour party, said Johnson’s expected departure was “good news”, but just changing the leader of the Conservative party was not enough.

“We need a proper change of government,” he said.