Timeline: Week 19 of Russia’s war in Ukraine

Al Jazeera looks at the main events that marked the 19th week of the war in Ukraine:

July 1

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai says Russian forces are storming the Lysychansk city refinery and destroying houses “one by one”. The Ukrainian General Staff say Russian forces continue to try to surround Lysychansk from the south and west and attempt to overtake the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway, which is the main logistics route for Ukrainian forces. Both developments are confirmed by Russian channel Rybar, which also reports that fighting continues in Bila Hora, southeast of Lysychansk, on the east bank of the Siversky Donets river.

Russian forces commence hostilities against Kramatorsk city, in the heart of the Donbas. Russian cluster bombs fall on Sloviansk, which neighbours Kramatorsk, killing four people.

The US Pentagon says it will supply Ukraine with two NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems and four Raytheon AN/TPQ-37anti-artillery radar systems, introducing two new advanced weapons systems into Ukraine’s arsenal. The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) is considered one of the most sophisticated in the US armed forces. The AN/TPQ-37 has three times the range of the previously sent AN/TPQ-36. In the same $820m arms package from the US, the Pentagon will send ammunition for the HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, and 150,000 rounds of ammunition for the 155mm (6.1 inches) M777 Howitzers it has sent.

Canada says it will provide Ukraine with combat support vehicles and drone cameras.

Russian President Vladimir Putin issues a decree effectively expropriating the shares of Shell, Mitsui and Mitsubishi in the Sakhalin Energy Investment Company. The company produces 4 percent of the word’s gas from the Sakhalin 2 field in the Far East.

A Reuters special report reveals that dozens of Russian tycoons involved in the arms industry have not been sanctioned by the West.

July 2

In eastern Luhansk province, Ukrainian forces retreat from Lysychansk city. Russian newspaper Ria Novosti confirms the city’s takeover by Russian forces. Ukraine does not officially announce tactical retreat from the city.

Elsewhere in the eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian forces say they beat back Russian attacks on the front-line settlements of Berestove, Novomykhailivka and Bogorodichne. In the south, they say they retook the settlement of Ivanivka. Russian forces continue to shell Ukrainian positions in Zaporizhia and Kherson in the south.

Ukraine’s armed forces say they struck Russian equipment and three ammunition warehouses in Davidov Brod and Snihurivka in Kherson, destroying rocket launchers, tanks and other automotive equipment.

Ukraine says it has destroyed the last remnants of Russian equipment on Snake Island, following Russia’s failure to do so. Ukraine says that the Belarusian armed forces are training to conduct pontoon crossings.

Three Russian missiles hit residential buildings in Serhiivka, 50km (31 miles) from Odesa, killing at least 21 people. A total of 12 Russian missiles raids Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says.

The Forbes’ Ukraine edition tallies Russian equipment losses on Snake Island – from the occupation of the island on February 24 to its surrender on June 30 – at $915m. This includes the loss of the $750m guided-missile cruiser Moskva, plus several anti-air systems and smaller boats.

July 3

Russia claims victory over Lysychansk city.

Ukraine’s General Staff say they repel a Russian attack on the Bakhmut area in Donbas, inflicting heavy losses. Russian forces launch an unsuccessful assault on Berestove and in the areas of Zolotarivka and Verhnokamyanka.

In the north, Russia shells the front-line settlements Adamivka, Husarivka, Dolyna, Kurulka and Bogorodychny, apparently driving a broad front towards Sloviansk, in the heart of Donetsk.

On the economic war front, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida suggests an international price cap on Russian oil at about half its current level. Former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev responds that if Japan pursues this policy, it will be kicked out of its share of the Sakhalin 2 gas field.

July 4

Ukraine’s General Staff says Russian forces focus their fire on the Siversk-Fedorivka-Bakhmut line of defence in the Donbas, while closer to the line of contact they are shelling the settlements of Pokrovske, Berestove and Spirne. They say Russian forces have crossed the Siversky Donets river and have consolidated control of Lysychansk.

Russia has redeployed a battalion tactical group from Izyum to Sloviansk, in preparation for a renewed offensive there.

Ukraine says Russia is trying to regain settlements lost to Ukrainian counterattacks in the Kherson and Kykolaiv regions.

Ukrainian soldiers retreating from the cities of Severdonetsk and Lysychansk describe the battles there as “hell on earth”.

Ukraine says it is deploying the US-made HIMARS system in the Donbas and in the Zaporizhia region.

Ukraine’s General Staff say they have formally taken over Snake Island.

Some 40 countries participate in an International Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine in Lugano, Switzerland. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says $750bn will be needed.

“We believe that the key source of recovery should be the confiscated assets of Russia and Russian oligarchs. The Russian authorities unleashed this bloody war. They caused these large-scale destructions and they should bear responsibility for it,” Shmyhal says. He estimates the confiscated assets amount to $300bn-$500bn. Canada has already passed legislation allowing the confiscation of frozen assets. The US has said it will do so.

Zelenskyy says time is of the essence: “The recovery of Ukraine is not only about what needs to be done later, after our victory, but also about what needs to be done at this time. And we have to do it together with our partners, with the entire democratic world.”

“Ukraine will be a huge construction and investment site, which can give a boost to the development of European economies,” Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine’s presidential office, tells the conference. He promises 15 key areas of economic reform to “maximally integrate our economy into the European and Euro-Atlantic community”, and outlined a Fast Recovery plan to house displaced people.

“We cannot wait. We already have tens of thousands of destroyed homes today. Thousands of destroyed infrastructure facilities. Hundreds of destroyed schools and hospitals. Millions of homeless people. We need to rebuild the country right now,” he says.

Ukraine says it plans to open “Recovery Offices” in Brussels, London and Washington to assist cooperation with allies in efforts to rebuild Ukraine.

July 5

Ukraine’s General Staff says Russian forces shell Kodema, Novolugansk, Pokrovsk, Berestov, Spirne, Ivano-Daryivka – all on the front line of the Russian advance in eastern Donetsk. Russian forces apparently plan to move on Siversk, the first main city west of the recently captured Lysychansk. The Ukrainian defence ministry says Russian forces are also attempting an assault on Sloviansk.

There is also shelling further south in Avdiivka, Koryukivka, Novopavlovsk.

Ukraine’s southern command says counterattacks continue in the Kherson region.

Luhansk’s Governor Haidai reports that defenders managed to repel a Russian attempt to overtake the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway at Belogorivka. This is confirmed by the General Staff, who say the fight spread to Verkhnokamyansk and Hryhorivka.

Mykolaiv city mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych says Russian forces fired rockets into the city.

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk region Valentin Reznichenko reports that six Russian rockets were shot down over the city of Dnipro and the neighbouring Synelnykivsky district. One missile got through and destroyed several houses in Dnipro. No casualties are reported.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general says Russia fires on Sloviansk in the Donbas, killing one and wounding seven civilians. Ukraine’s air force says it repels a “massive” missile attack. At least three missiles from the Black Sea are shot down while an unspecified number hit a naval base.

Ukrainian state munitions manufacturer Ukroboronprom announces it has increased production by 15 percent and struck a deal with international partners to build a new plant.

Ukraine launches an interactive map detailing the damage done to civilian infrastructure by Russian attacks, as part of a process of identifying reconstruction needs.