Boris Johnson clinging to power: What you need to know

UK government is on the brink after the latest scandal to have hit the Conservative prime minister’s administration in recent months.

Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, is fighting for his political future after the shock resignations of two senior ministers triggered a string of departures from a number of other government members.

Johnson’s finance and health secretaries quit on Tuesday, saying he was not fit to govern in the wake of the latest in a series of scandals to have hit his administration in recent months.

A growing number of lawmakers in his ruling Conservative Party have said time is up, but Johnson has shown a resolve to remain in office and swiftly moved to reshuffle his cabinet.

Here is what you need to know.

What happened?

The resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid came as Johnson was apologising for appointing MP Christopher Pincher to a role involved in offering pastoral care to his party, even after being briefed that the politician had been the subject of complaints about sexual misconduct.

Critics including former top Foreign Office official Simon MacDonald accused Johnson’s office of lying about not being aware of the Pincher’s misconduct.

Pincher had resigned on June 30 as deputy chief whip of the Conservative Party amid complaints that he had allegedly groped two men at a private club. That triggered a series of reports about past allegations levelled against Pincher and questions about why Johnson promoted him to a senior job enforcing party discipline.

On Wednesday, Minister for Children and Families Will Quince also resigned from the cabinet, saying he was going after being given an “inaccurate” briefing over Johnson’s appointment of a politician who was the subject of complaints.

The resignations come after months of scandals and missteps, including a damning report into parties that broke strict COVID-19 lockdowns and the resignation of Conservative MP Neil Parish after he was caught watching pornography on his mobile phone in the House of Commons.

Johnson has also come under fire for not doing enough to tackle a cost-of-living crisis, with many Britons struggling to cope with rising fuel and food prices. Economists say the country is now heading for a sharp slowdown or possibly a recession.

Are there attempts to unseat Johnson?

The level of hostility Johnson is confronting from within his own party will be laid bare on Wednesday when he is due to appear before legislators for his weekly question session, before later facing the chairs of parliamentary committees for a scheduled two-hour grilling.

A month ago, Johnson survived a confidence vote of Conservative MPs, and party rules mean he cannot face another such challenge for a year. However, some legislators are seeking to change those rules.

In his resignation letter, Javid said: “It is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership – and you have therefore lost my confidence too.”

Keir Starmer, the leader of the main opposition Labour Party, said it was “clear that this government is now collapsing”.

The prime minister is also facing a parliamentary probe into whether he lied to MPs over the lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

Can Johnson survive yet another political crisis?