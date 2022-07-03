Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 130

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 130th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Sunday, July 3.

Fighting

Ukrainian separatists backed by Russia say they have “completely” encircled the key city of Lysychansk in the eastern Luhansk region. Meanwhile, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has conceded that the city of Lysychansk, Ukraine’s last big bastion in Luhansk, could fall to the Russians.

Ukrainian forces hit a Russian base with more than 30 strikes in the Russian-occupied southern city of Melitopol in the region of Zaporizhia, according to the city’s exiled Ukrainian mayor, Ivan Fedorov. Russia’s RIA news agency confirmed the attacks.

At least three people have been killed and dozens of residential buildings damaged in the Russian city of Belgorod, according to the local governor. Russia has blamed Ukraine but Kyiv has yet to comment.

The Belarusian president says his army has shot down missiles fired into their territory from Ukraine and promised to respond “instantly” to any enemy attack.



Diplomacy

The European Union is preparing an emergency plan to help member states cut back on Russian energy. The new measures — due by mid-July — will build on May’s REPowerEU plan to abandon Russian energy sources because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Leaders from dozens of countries and international organisations will gather on Monday and Tuesday in the Swiss city of Lugano to discuss rebuilding Ukraine, hoping to draw up a “Marshall Plan” for the country’s reconstruction.

Economy