Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 153
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 153rd day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 26 Jul 2022
Here are the key events so far on Tuesday, July 26.
Fighting
- Russian air attacks have intensified in the Donetsk region, officials said, hitting the cities of Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Chasiv Yar, Sloviansk and Kostyantynivka, as well as surrounding villages.
- Rescuers continue to search under the rubble for three more survivors in an arts and leisure centre in Chuhuiv, 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, after Russian troops fired at least 10 rockets were fired at the town.
- The United Kingdom has said there was “no indication” a Ukrainian warship and a stock of anti-ship missiles were at the dockside in Odesa port on Sunday after Russia earlier said it had destroyed those targets with high-precision missiles.
- A South Carolina man serving as a medic in the Ukrainian military was identified by his commanding officer over the weekend as one of two United States citizens killed in action last week.
Diplomacy
- Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara expects Kyiv and Moscow to uphold their commitments under a deal they signed on the export of Ukrainian grains.
- Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Monday, becoming the first Latin American president to make the trip to Ukraine.
- Moscow could try to skew the forthcoming Italian national election by spreading fake news on social media to favour pro-Russian parties, the head of Italy’s centre-left Democratic Party Enrico Letta has said.
- The Eurovision contest, the world’s largest live music event, is going to be hosted by the UK on behalf of Ukraine next year due to safety concerns, the European Broadcasting Union has said.
Economy
- Russian energy giant Gazprom said gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline will be slashed to 20 percent from Wednesday due to maintenance issues.
- Energy ministers from European Union countries will meet on Tuesday and are expected to approve a weakened emergency proposal to curb their gas demands, with opt-outs allowing some nations to follow different paths to prepare for Russian supply cuts.
- The Czech Republic’s gas stores are 80 percent full, Prime Minister Petr Fiala has said, as the country and other EU member states continue to boost storage to protect against risks of a halt to Russian supplies.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies