Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 152

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 152nd day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Monday, July 25.

Fighting

Ukraine’s military reported that Russian forces were paving the way for an assault on the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region and were continuing efforts to assert control of the area around the Vuhlehirska power plant, 50km (31 miles) northeast of Donetsk city.

Russia has charged 92 members of Ukraine’s armed forces with crimes against humanity and proposed an international tribunal backed by countries including Bolivia, Iran and Syria, the head of Russia’s investigative committee Alexander Bastrykin said.

Russia likely continues to struggle to extract and repair thousands of combat vehicles damaged in action in Ukraine, the United Kingdom’s defence ministry has said.

Ukraine’s military has said 66 Russian army personnel were killed in fighting over the past 24 hours, according to the Interfax news agency.

Diplomacy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian missile raids on Odesa were blatant “barbarism” that showed Moscow could not be trusted to implement the grain deal.

The United Nations, the European Union, the United States, Britain, Germany and Italy condemned the attacks.

Pope Francis said he yearned to visit Ukraine, in his efforts to try and bring an end to the war.

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has advised Ukraine and the West not to cede any Ukrainian territory occupied since the start of the war to Russia in any future peace negotiations to end the conflict.

Economy