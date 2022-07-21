Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19: White House

Biden, who is fully vaccinated and has had two booster shots is experiencing mild symptoms the White House says.

United States President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing “very mild symptoms” and will continue to carry out his duties the White House has said.

Biden, 79, will isolate at the White House, had been in contact with members of staff and will participated in planned meetings, the president’s Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced in a statement Thursday morning.

The president has begun taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug recommended for those at risk of severe illness. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said in the case of COVID, that includes those over the age of 65.

The White House says it will provide a daily update on Biden’s status, and will inform anyone who has been in close contact with the president.

Biden’s previous COVID test was Tuesday which was negative, the White House said.

This is a developing story. More soon.