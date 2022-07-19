Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 146

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 146th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Tuesday, July 19.

Fighting

A Russian missile attack in the Black Sea port city of Odesa wounded at least four people and burned houses to the ground, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine said Russian troops tried unsuccessfully to advance towards the city of Avdiyivka north of Donetsk but were pushed back after several days of fighting, suffering heavy losses, with some 40 people dead.

Ukraine’s top military commander said US-supplied long-range rocket systems helped “stabilise the situation” through “major strikes at enemy command points, ammunition and fuel storage warehouses”.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered generals to prioritise destroying Ukraine’s long-range missile and artillery weapons after raids on Russian supply lines.

And according to the United Kingdom’s defence ministry, Russia has struggled to sustain its offensive since the start of its invasion, and the problem was likely to become increasingly acute.

Economy

Russia’s energy company Gazprom has told customers in Europe it cannot guarantee gas supplies because of “extraordinary” circumstances, according to a letter seen by the Reuters news agency.

Dated July 14, the letter from the Russian state gas monopoly said it was declaring force majeure on supplies, starting from June 14.

Foreign allies need to increase their financial support for Ukraine to help the country maintain financial stability during the war with Russia, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said.

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations will most likely meet this week to discuss resuming Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

Diplomacy