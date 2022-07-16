Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 143

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 143rd day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Saturday, July 16.

Get the latest updates here.

Fighting

Two people were killed in Nikopol when heavy Russian rocket attacks hit the southern Ukrainian town, the emergency services and regional governor said.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered military units operating in all areas of Ukraine to step up their operations in order to prevent attacks on eastern Ukraine and other territories controlled by Russia, the ministry said in a statement.

A Russian missile attack hit the northeast Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region overnight, killing three people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three more, the regional governor said.

Russian armed forces destroyed a factory in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro that produced parts for Tochka-U ballistic missiles, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Economy/Diplomacy