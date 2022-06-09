Israeli forces kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank

Mahmoud Fayez Abu Ayhour, 27, was shot and killed in the town of Halhul north of Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces have shot dead a Palestinian man in confrontations following a military raid in the southern occupied West Bank.

The man, identified as 27-year-old Mahmoud Fayez Abu Ayhour, was killed on Thursday in the town of Halhul, 5km (3 miles) north of Hebron city.

Abu Ayhour arrived at Al-Mizan Hospital in Hebron in critical condition just before 1pm (10:00 GMT). He was announced dead 30 minutes later.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said Abu Ayhour was shot in the stomach.

وزارة الصحة الفلسطينية: استشهاد الشاب محمود أبو عيهور (27 عاماً) برصاص الاحتلال في حلحول شمالي #الخليل #الجزيرة #فلسطين pic.twitter.com/zMIsDlKpf3 — الجزيرة فلسطين (@AJA_Palestine) June 9, 2022

Translation – The Palestinian Ministry of Health: Mahmoud Abu Ayhour (27 years old) was killed by occupation bullets in Halhul, north of Hebron

At least seven Palestinians were injured during the confrontations, according to the health ministry, including three with live bullets and two with rubber-coated bullets who were transferred to hospital for treatment.

The Israeli army had raided Halhul three hours before the killing, shut down the main road, fired tear gas and carried out arrests, according to local journalists.

Israeli forces routinely raid Palestinian towns and villages in the West Bank, including to carry out arrests. At least 13 Palestinians were arrested overnight on Thursday in military raids in various areas.

Such raids often lead to the killing or injury of Palestinians as confrontations break out with the army. Since the start of 2022, Israeli forces have killed at least 62 Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the Ministry of Health.