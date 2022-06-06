Serbian media say Russian foreign minister’s Belgrade visit cancelled after three European countries close their airspace to his plane.

A visit to Serbia by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been cancelled after countries around the Balkan nation closed their airspace to his aircraft, according to media reports.

North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Montenegro all refused to allow Lavrov’s plane to use their airspace, Serbian daily Vecernje Novosti reported on Sunday.

The Interfax news agency said a senior diplomatic source has confirmed the Serbian media report.

“Our diplomacy has yet to master teleportation,” the source told the Russian news agency.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian foreign ministry.

Lavrov had been due to arrive in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on Monday.

Moscow’s top diplomat has been sanctioned by the West over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The European Union has also closed its airspace to Russian aircraft due to the invasion.

Serbia, which has close cultural ties with Russia, has fended off pressure to take sides over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic agreed last month that Russia would continue supplying natural gas to Serbia, while other countries have been cut off for refusing to pay for Russian gas in roubles.