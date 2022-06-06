Kazakhs overwhelmingly vote for constitutional changes in a referendum spearheaded by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Voters in Kazakhstan have backed constitutional amendments proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the June 5 referendum, the Central Election Commission said on Monday.

It said that 77.18 percent of votes were in favour of the amendments which decentralise decision-making and strip former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev of his “national leader” status. The total turnout stood at 68.06 percent.

“The referendum can be considered validated,” electoral commission chair Nurlan Abdirov said.

Even after stepping down as president, Nazarbayev retained the constitutional title of “Elbasy”, or “Leader of the Nation” – a role that afforded him influence over policymaking regardless of his formal position.

The new constitution will exclude that status.

Another amendment prevents relatives of the president from holding government positions – a clear nod to the influence of Nazarbayev’s family and in-laws, who lost powerful positions in the aftermath of the violence.

