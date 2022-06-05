If Kyiv gets longer-range rockets, Moscow will ‘strike at those objects that we have not yet struck’, says Russian leader.

26 mins ago (23:07 GMT)

Zelenskyy visits towns near front in eastern Ukraine

Ukraine’s president Zelenskyy has said he visited two towns near the frontline of battles against the Russian army after meeting troops in Zaporizhzhia region.

“After that I went with the head of [my] office to the east. We were in Lysychansk and Soledar,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video.

“I am proud of everybody I met, everyone I shook hands with, everyone with whom I connected with and had expressed my support.”

Lysychansk is in the Luhansk region and Soledar is in the Donetsk region. Both regions make up the Donbas, which is the focus of Russia’s campaign in eastern Ukraine.

36 mins ago (22:58 GMT)

Ukraine says it controls ‘half’ of Severodonetsk

Ukraine has said its forces control half of the strategic eastern city of Severodonetsk as Kyiv’s military repulses Russian troops in the key to the battle for the Luhansk region.

But Luhansk’s governor Serhiy Haidai said they expect a major counter-attack from Russian forces in the coming days.

“Our armed forces have cleaned half” of the industrial hub of Russian forces, Haidai said on his official social media channels. “In the next five days, there will be a large increase in the number of shellings from heavy artillery.”

36 mins ago (22:58 GMT)

NATO holds Baltic Sea naval exercises with Finland, Sweden

NATO kicked off nearly a two-week US-led naval exercise on the Baltic Sea with more than 7,000 sailors, airmen and marines from 16 nations, including two aspiring to join the military alliance, Finland and Sweden.

The annual BALTOPS naval exercise, initiated in 1972, is not held in response to any specific threat. But the military alliance said “with both Sweden and Finland participating, NATO is seizing the chance in an unpredictable world to enhance its joint force resilience and strength” together with two Nordic aspirant nations.

Finland and Sweden both have a long history of military non-alignment before their governments decided to apply to join NATO in May, a direct result of Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

36 mins ago (22:57 GMT)

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles

Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine, launching air strikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad.

Ukraine said missiles aimed at the capital hit a train repair shop. Elsewhere, Russian air strikes in the eastern city of Druzhkivka destroyed buildings and killed at least one person, an official said.

Residents described waking to the sound of missile strikes with rubble and glass falling down around them. “It was like in a horror movie,” Svitlana Romashkina said.

Before the morning attack, Kyiv had not faced any such Russian air strikes since the April 28 visit of UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

36 mins ago (22:57 GMT)

‘Use our means of destruction’ over arms supplies

Putin lashed out at Western deliveries of weapons to Ukraine, saying they aim to prolong the conflict.

“All this fuss around additional deliveries of weapons, in my opinion, has only one goal: to drag out the armed conflict as much as possible,” the Russian leader said.

He insisted such supplies were unlikely to change the military situation for Ukraine’s government.

If Kyiv gets longer-range rockets, he added, Moscow will “draw appropriate conclusions and use our means of destruction, which we have plenty of, in order to strike at those objects that we haven’t yet struck”.

36 mins ago (22:57 GMT)

Russia trying to limit regular forces casualties: UK

The UK military said Ukrainian counterattacks in Severodonetsk were “likely blunting the operational momentum Russian forces previously gained through concentrating combat units and firepower”.

Russian forces previously made a string of advances in the city, but Ukrainian fighters have pushed back in recent days. A UK intelligence brief also said Russia’s military was partly relying on reserve forces of Luhansk separatists.

“These troops are poorly equipped and trained, and lack heavy equipment in comparison to regular Russian units,” it said, adding the move “indicates a desire to limit casualties suffered by regular Russian forces”.

36 mins ago (22:57 GMT)

Ukraine says missiles hit Kyiv train repair shop

Ukrainian authorities escorted journalists to the site of a Russian strike in Kyiv, the first such attack on the city since the end of April.

Officials said they invited reporters to visit the facility to dispel reports the targeted building was used to repair and store T-72 tanks handed over by Eastern European countries. Earlier, the Russian defence ministry said high-precision, long-range air-launched missiles were used.

Standing amid the destruction, an adviser in President Zelenskyy’s office, Serhiy Leshchenko, refuted the Russian claims, saying the facility was a civilian one that produced railway vehicles.

Officials, however, did not address another nearby site that had also been hit and burned, sending up plumes of smoke.

36 mins ago (22:57 GMT)

Ukraine loses 1-0 to Wales in World Cup qualifier match

It was an agonising end to Ukraine’s mission to qualify for Qatar while remaining under invasion by Russia.

The Ukrainian players appeared heartbroken following the defeat, wanting to give their country a positive after it has endured three months of bombardment.

Ukraine coach Oleksandr Petrakov said he could not utter a word of criticism of his players.

“I think we did everything we could but I want the people of Ukraine to remember our team, our efforts. I want to say sorry we didn’t score. But that is sport, that happens.”

