Russia-Ukraine live news: Severodonetsk counteroffensive underway
Russia-Ukraine live news: Ukraine governor of Luhansk says counterattack has resulted in 50 percent of Severodonetsk city back under Ukrainian control.
- Serhiy Gaidai, governor of Luhansk province, says Ukrainian forces previously in control of just 30 percent of the city mounted counterattack, recapturing another 20 percent.
- Military experts say the outcome of the battle for Severodonetsk could determine which side has the momentum for a prolonged war of attrition.
- Ukrainian Defence Minister says impossible to predict outcome of war but, “my optimistic prognosis is that it is realistic to achieve this as early as this year”.
- Russia’s RIA news agency quotes Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying Moscow was easily coping with US weapons systems sent to Ukraine and had already destroyed dozens.
- Moscow says that Western weapons will pour “fuel on the fire”, but will not change the course of what it calls a “special military operation”.
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of shelling Orthodox Christian monastery
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the main church at one of Ukraine’s holiest Orthodox Christian sites had burned down following Russian shelling.
News of the destruction of part of the monastery came as Russian forces escalated their attacks in the Donetsk region.
“They are ready to burn everything: Orthodox churches as well as anything else in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said during his evening address.
He claimed 113 Orthodox churches have already been destroyed or damaged by Russia since the start of the invasion in February.
Russian and Ukrainian military officials have blamed each other for the damage at the Sviatohirsk monastery.
Pope says he will meet Ukraine officials to discuss possible trip
Pope Francis said he would soon meet Ukrainian officials to discuss the possibility of a visit to their country.
“It is not easy to make a decision that could do more harm than good to the rest of the world. I have to find the right moment to do it,” he said.
