2 mins ago (22:22 GMT)

Zelenskyy accuses Russia of shelling Orthodox Christian monastery

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the main church at one of Ukraine’s holiest Orthodox Christian sites had burned down following Russian shelling.

News of the destruction of part of the monastery came as Russian forces escalated their attacks in the Donetsk region.

“They are ready to burn everything: Orthodox churches as well as anything else in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said during his evening address.

He claimed 113 Orthodox churches have already been destroyed or damaged by Russia since the start of the invasion in February.

Russian and Ukrainian military officials have blamed each other for the damage at the Sviatohirsk monastery.

12 mins ago (22:11 GMT)

Pope says he will meet Ukraine officials to discuss possible trip

Pope Francis said he would soon meet Ukrainian officials to discuss the possibility of a visit to their country.

“It is not easy to make a decision that could do more harm than good to the rest of the world. I have to find the right moment to do it,” he said.

Welcome to Al Jazeera’s continuing coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Read all the updates from Saturday, June 4 here.