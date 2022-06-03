Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 100

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 100th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Friday, June 3.

Fighting

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces have occupied about 20 percent of his nation’s territory.

The situation in the key city of Severodonetsk, in Luhansk province in eastern Ukraine, is “the hardest right now”, as well as in cities and communities nearby, such as Lysychansk and Bakhmut, Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian forces have had some success fighting Russian forces in the city of Severodonetsk but the overall military situation in the Donbas region has not changed, Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy urged the country’s Western allies to provide more weapons to help Ukraine reach an “inflection point” and prevail in the war.

In the 100 days of Russia’s invasion, more than 400km (249 miles) of roads have been damaged, and almost 70 schools, 50 kindergartens, 33 hospitals and 237 rural outpatient clinics destroyed in the Luhansk region, the governor said.

The United Nations confirmed 9,151 civilian casualties in Ukraine since the start of the invasion on February 24, including 4,169 people killed and 4,982 injured.

An artillery shell killed a woman in the town of Lysychansk on Thursday, the Luhansk governor said.

Some 60 percent of the infrastructure and residential buildings in Lysychansk has been destroyed by attacks, a local official said.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office has begun an investigation into 10 Russian military personnel who allegedly looted the property of civilians in the town of Bucha, in the Kyiv region.

Russia’s Pacific Fleet launched a week-long series of exercises with more than 40 ships and up to 20 aircraft taking part, Russian news agencies quoted the defence ministry as saying.

The Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office charged a 47-year-old man for allegedly producing and distributing materials that justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Interfax reported.

Diplomacy

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington, and discussed the implications of Russia’s war on Ukraine for transatlantic security.

The US announced new sanctions against Russian officials, oligarchs and businessmen linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US added 71 new Russian and Belarusian entities to its trade blacklist, including aircraft plants and shipbuilding and research institutes.

The European Union gave its final approval to new sanctions on Russian oil and top bank Sberbank, after much wrangling with Hungary.

Russia said it did not rule out a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy.

Approximately 50 embassies have resumed work in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said.

The State Department spokesman, Ned Price, defended the United States’ position that it has supplied Ukraine with advanced weapons after receiving assurances that the country would not strike Russian territory.

Economy