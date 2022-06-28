Zelenskyy says the missile strike on a shopping centre, which killed 16 and wounded 59, is ‘one of the most defiant terrorist attacks in European history’.

The toll from Russia’s missile hit on a crowded shopping centre in Kremenchuk has risen to 16 dead and 59 wounded, the head of Ukraine’s emergency services says.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the strike “one of the most defiant terrorist attacks in European history,” adding that Russia is the largest terrorist organisation in the world.

Russian shelling in the city of Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine has killed five people and wounded at least 30, including five children, Zelenskyy says.

A Russian attack has killed at least eight civilians in the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk as they were out collecting water, Luhansk’s region governor claims.

The United Nations Security Council will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday on Russia’s targeting of civilians, with the Kremenchuk attack being “the main focus”, the UN body says.

Here are the latest updates:

45 mins ago (23:48 GMT)

More than 30 wounded in Kharkiv attack: Zelenskyy

More than 30 people have been wounded in the Kharkiv attack on Monday, which killed five people, Zelenskyy has said.

“Another brutal shelling of Kharkiv, northern Saltivka took place today. At present, we know about 5 people killed and more than 30 wounded, 5 of them children,” he said in his nighttime address.

“All are civilians, no military,” he added.

49 mins ago (23:45 GMT)

Any NATO encroachment on Crimea could lead to WW3: Russia’s Medvedev

Any encroachment on the Crimea peninsula by a NATO member-state could amount to a declaration of war on Russia which could lead to “World War Three,” Russia’s former president, Dmitry Medvedev, has been quoted as saying.

“For us, Crimea is a part of Russia. And that means forever. Any attempt to encroach on Crimea is a declaration of war against our country,” Medvedev told the news website Argumenty i Fakty.

“And if this is done by a NATO member-state, this means conflict with the entire North Atlantic alliance; a World War Three. A complete catastrophe.”

Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, also said that if Finland and Sweden joined NATO, Russia would strengthen its borders and would be “ready for retaliatory steps,” and that could include the prospect of installing Iskander hypersonic missiles “on their threshold.”

51 mins ago (23:42 GMT)

Kremenchuk toll rises to 16 dead, 59 wounded

The toll from Russia’s missile strike on a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk has risen to 16 dead and 59 wounded, the head of Ukraine’s emergency services has said.

“As of now, we know of 16 dead and 59 wounded, 25 of them hospitalised. The information is being updated,” Serhiy Kruk said on Telegram.

Russia ‘the largest terrorist organisation in the world’: Zelenskyy

Russia’s attack on a shopping mall in the Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk is “one of the most defiant terrorist attacks in European history,” Zelenskyy has said.

“Only totally insane terrorists, who should have no place on earth, can strike missiles at such an object,” he said, adding that the strike was not “off-target” but “calculated.”

Zelenskyy said he has urged the United States to recognise Russia as a “state sponsor of terrorism,” a measure adopted by the US Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee on Friday.

“The Russian state has become the largest terrorist organisation in the world. And this is a fact. And this must be a legal fact. And everyone in the world must know that buying or transporting Russian oil, maintaining contacts with Russian banks, paying taxes and customs duties to the Russian state means giving money to terrorists,” Zelenskyy said.

4 hours ago (20:57 GMT)

Ukraine requests UN Security Council meeting Tuesday: Diplomats

Ukraine has called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council over recent Russian raids on civilian targets, the presidency of the UN body has said.

The missile attack on a shopping centre in Kremenchuk “is the main focus” of the meeting, set for Tuesday at 19:00 GMT, said a spokesperson for the Albanian mission, which currently holds the rotating Security Council presidency.

The “shelling all over Kyiv” on Sunday, which hit a residential complex, will also be discussed at the meeting, the spokesperson said.