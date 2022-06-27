Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 124

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 124th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Monday, June 27.

Fighting

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country needs a more modern air defence system after a series of deadly attacks on the capital, Kyiv, as well as the regions of Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Lviv.

More than 100 bodies have been found in a house in the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol, the mayor’s adviser, Piotr Andryushchenko, said.

The TASS news agency quoted a separatist official on Sunday as saying that Moscow’s forces had entered Lysychansk from five directions and were isolating Ukrainian defenders.

On Saturday, the twin city of Severodonetsk fell to pro-Russian forces.



Diplomacy

Leaders from the G7 held their first day of meetings, in which four nations backed a ban on Russian gold – although it is unclear whether there is a consensus yet.

Zelenskyy is set to join the summit of G7 leaders in southern Germany on Monday via video call.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend a round of talks with the leaders of Sweden and Finland, as well as NATO, on Tuesday before the summit in Madrid, his spokesperson said.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will visit two small former Soviet states in Central Asia -Tajikistan and Turkmenistan – this week in what would be the Russian leader’s first known trip abroad since ordering the invasion of Ukraine.

Economy