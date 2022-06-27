Volodymyr Zelenskyy says only some of the missiles coming at Kyiv on Sunday were shot down, calling on partners to help Ukraine with a ‘modern, fully effective’ shield.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his country needs a more modern air defence system after a weekend of attacks on the capital Kyiv, as well as the Mykolaiv, Chernihiv and Lviv regions.

Russia has effectively defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt after the grace period for the payment deadline expired on Sunday.

Leaders from the G7 have had their first day of meetings, in which four nations backed a ban on Russian gold – although it is unclear whether there is yet a consensus.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend a round of talks with the leaders of Sweden and Finland, as well as NATO on Tuesday ahead of the summit in Madrid, his spokesperson says.

NATO leaders are expected to urge Erdogan to lift his veto over Finland and Sweden’s bid to join the military alliance

Here are the latest updates:

1 hour ago (01:49 GMT)

Biden praises Scholz on Ukraine leadership

President Joe Biden thanked German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for his leadership saying it was “in no small part because of you” that the West had stuck together against Russia four months after the invasion of Ukraine.

“You’ve done an incredible job,” Biden said at the G7 summit on Sunday.

“Putin is counting on from the beginning that somehow NATO would and the G7 would splinter… But we haven’t it and we’re not going to,” he added.

2 hours ago (01:36 GMT)

NATO to pledge aid to Baltics and Ukraine, urge Turkey to let in Nordics

NATO leaders will urge Turkish President Erdogan to lift his veto over Finland and Sweden’s bid to join the military alliance when they meet for a three-day summit on Tuesday, as the West strives to send Russia and China a signal of resolve.

Taking place in the shadow of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the Madrid gathering comes at a pivotal moment for the transatlantic bond after failures in Afghanistan and internal discord during the era of former US President Donald Trump, who threatened to pull Washington out of the nuclear alliance.

Negotiations among an often-fractious organisation are still under way, diplomats said, but leaders also hope to agree to provide more military aid to Ukraine, increase joint defence spending, cement a new resolve to tackle China’s military rise and put more troops on stand-by to defend the Baltics.

Although British and U.S. officials have advised against a Baltic request for permanent multinational forces in the region, the summit is likely to settle on a compromise of promising rapid reinforcements.

2 hours ago (01:26 GMT)

Russia misses deadline on debt payments

Russia has missed the deadline on payment of its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century as the 30 day grace period on about $100 million of two bond payments due May 27 expired on Sunday. The deadline is considered an event of default if missed, according to Bloomberg.

Russia has struggled to keep up payments on $40 billion of outstanding bonds since its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, which provoked sweeping sanctions that have effectively cut the country out of the global financial system and rendered its assets untouchable to many investors.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said there are no grounds for Russia to default but is unable to send money to bondholders because of sanctions, accusing the West of trying to drive it into an artificial default.

While a formal default would be largely symbolic given Russia cannot borrow internationally at the moment and doesn’t need to thanks to rich oil and gas revenue, the stigma would probably raise its borrowing costs in future.

3 hours ago (00:03 GMT)

Leaders at G7 mock bare-chested horseback rider Putin

Leaders of the G7 mocked the macho image of their absent adversary Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

As the besuited leaders sat down for their first meeting of the three-day G7 summit in the sweltering Bavarian Alps, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked if their jackets should come off – or if they should even disrobe further.

“We all have to show that we’re tougher than Putin,” Johnson said, to laughter from some of his colleagues.

“Bare-chested horseback riding,” shot back Canada’s Justin Trudeau.

“Oh yes,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “Horseback riding is the best.”

3 hours ago (23:53 GMT)

Erdogan to meet with leaders of Sweden, Finland before NATO summit in four-way talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend a round of talks with the leaders of Sweden and Finland, as well as NATO on Tuesday ahead of the summit in Madrid, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin has said.

Speaking to broadcaster Haberturk, Kalin said he and Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal would also attend a round of talks with Swedish and Finnish delegations in Brussels on Monday.

“There will be a four-way summit in Madrid at the leader level in Madrid upon the request of the NATO Secretary General with the attendance of our president,” he said. He also said that Erdogan attending the talks with Sweden, Finland and NATO on Tuesday “does not mean we will take a step back from our position”.

Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the bids have faced opposition from Turkey, which has been angered by what it says is Helsinki and Stockholm’s support for Kurdish fighters and arms embargoes on Ankara.

3 hours ago (23:47 GMT)

Four G7 nations move to ban Russian gold

Four of the Group of Seven rich nations moved to ban imports of Russian gold to tighten the sanctions squeeze on Moscow and cut off its means of financing the invasion of Ukraine.

But it was unclear whether there was G7 consensus on the plan, with European Council President Charles Michel saying the issue would need to be handled carefully and discussed further.

The United Kingdom, the United States, Japan and Canada agreed to the ban on new Russian gold imports, the UK government said on Sunday.

It said the ban was aimed at wealthy Russians who have been buying the safe-haven bullion to reduce the financial effect of Western sanctions. Russian gold exports were worth $15.5bn last year.

4 hours ago (23:32 GMT)

EU ministers to seek deals on climate laws; Russia’s gas supply cuts loom

Ministers from European Union countries will meet this week to attempt joint plans to fight climate change. The previously scheduled meeting by EU energy ministers will also give them a chance to discuss emergency plans to reduce gas demand, which Brussels is expected to draw up in coming weeks in case of further cuts in supply from Russia.

The energy ministers’ meeting on Monday, and environment ministers’ meeting the following day, are expected to agree on common positions on proposed laws to meet a 2030 target to cut net emissions by 55 percent from 1990 levels. The laws would expand renewable energy, revamp the EU carbon market and ban sales of new cars running on fossil fuels from 2035.

Brussels says the energy supply crisis this year caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine means the 27 EU countries should move even faster to wean themselves off fossil fuels. But the threat of an economic slump from surging energy prices has also made some countries more cautious about swift change that they fear might bring more disruption.

4 hours ago (23:23 GMT)

Ukraine needs a more modern air defence system: Zelenskyy

Ukraine needs a modern air defence system to deter Russian missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, after a weekend that saw Moscow step up attacks across Ukraine.

In his nighttime address, Zelenskyy decried Sunday’s attack on Kyiv, which killed a 37-year-old man and wounded at least six people, saying that “the second army of the world triumphantly ‘defeated’ a kindergarten and an apartment building.

“Missiles also hit the Mykolaiv region, the Chernihiv region, Odesa, Cherkasy. Artillery and mortar shelling did not stop in the Kharkiv region, in the Sumy region, in Donbas, in the south of our state,” he said in his nightly address, adding that Russia had fired 62 missiles at Ukraine within 24 hours.

“Part of the missiles were shot down. But only part. We need a powerful air defence – modern, fully effective. Which can ensure complete protection against these missiles … And partners need to move faster if they are really partners, not observers.”

Read all the key developments from Sunday June 26 here.