At least 17 people have been found dead at a nightclub in a township in South Africa’s southern city of East London on Sunday, police said.

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said police were alerted by members of the public to the incident at Scenery Park, about 3km from the city centre.

“The circumstances under which they died are under investigation,” Kinana told Reuters news agency, adding it was too early to determine the cause of death of the young adults aged between 18-20 years.

More soon.