Israeli forces kill Palestinian teenager in occupied West Bank

Mohammad Abdallah Hamed, 16, died in Israeli custody after being shot near the town of Silwad, Palestinian sources have said.

A 16-year-old Palestinian teenager has died after being shot by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

Mohammad Abdallah Hamed was shot and wounded by Israeli gunfire on Friday evening near the town of Silwad, northeast of Ramallah, and was taken away by Israeli forces, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

It said the teen died in Israeli custody, and that the army was expected to release the body later on Saturday.

The Palestinian foreign ministry described his killing as an “execution”.

The mayor of Silwad said residents had “announced a general strike in the village denouncing this crime”.

The Israeli military said soldiers had fired at a group of Palestinians who were throwing stones along a main highway. It confirmed shooting one person, but gave no further details on their condition or whereabouts.

“Soldiers at the scene operated to stop the suspects in accordance with standard operating procedures, using live fire as a last resort,” it said.

More than 60 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces this year, many of them in raids, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli forces on May 11 while she was covering a raid of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

At least 19 people have been killed in Israel in attacks by Palestinian individuals since March.