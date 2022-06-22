Afghanistan’s deadliest earthquake in 20 years kills at least 920 in the remote provinces of Paktika and Khost.

At least 920 people have been killed and 600 others injured after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked remote parts of southeastern Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan.

Authorities say hundreds of homes have been destroyed in the underdeveloped region.

Tremors could be felt in neighbouring Pakistan and Iran, where there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Hundreds likely trapped under the rubbles: Official

Muhammad Amin Huzaifa, head of Paktika Culture and Information Department, told Al Jazeera the earthquake made victims in Geyan, Zerok, Barmal and Naka districts of the Paktika province.

Homes were razed to the ground and hundreds of people were likely trapped under the rubbles, Huzaifa said.

Afghan authorities: Hundreds of homes destroyed in Paktika

Authorities are reporting hundreds of homes have been destroyed in the underdeveloped Paktika region, Afghan journalist Ali M Latifi said, reporting from Kabul.

“Authorities have sent helicopters and are calling for aid agencies to come in and rescue people from the rubble. But it’s a remote area and harder to reach,” Latifi told Al Jazeera.

Death toll from Afghanistan earthquake at least 920: Disaster ministry

The death toll from an overnight earthquake in Afghanistan has risen to at least 920, the country’s deputy minister for disaster management has said.

“So far the information we have is that at least 920 people have been martyred and 600 injured,” Sharafuddin Muslim told a press conference.