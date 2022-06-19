Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 116

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 116th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Sunday, June 19.

Fighting

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited front-line troops again, including near Severodonetsk, praising soldiers holding forward positions as brave and hardworking.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces says they have suffered a military setback in Metolkine, to the southeast of Severodonetsk.

Three Russian missiles destroyed a fuel storage depot in the eastern town of Novomoskovsk, said the head of the regional administration.

Russia is sending a large number of reserve troops to Severodonetsk from other battle zones to try to gain full control of the eastern city, which they control most of, said Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai.

Diplomacy

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned that the war in Ukraine could last years as he called for state-of-the-art weaponry for Ukrainian troops.

Two commanders who defended the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol have been transferred to Russia for investigation, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported.

Ukraine’s defence intelligence directorate said five Ukrainian civilians had been returned in a swap for five Russian prisoners. It did not say whether the Russians were combatants.

British Prime Minister Johnson warned of a need to prepare for a long war, which meant ensuring “Ukraine receives weapons, equipment, ammunition and training more rapidly than the invader”.



Economy