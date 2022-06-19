France: Macron alliance set to lose majority: Projections

French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist coalition projected to win between 200-250 seats – much less than 289 required to have a straight majority at the National Assembly.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s alliance got the most seats in the final round of the parliamentary election on Sunday but lost its parliamentary majority, projections show.

The projections, which are based on partial results, show that Macron’s candidates would win between 200 and 250 seats – much less than the 289 required to have a straight majority at the National Assembly, France’s most powerful house of parliament.

The result means Macron’s coalition will be the biggest party in the next 577-seat assembly. Falling short of the majority means the president may be forced into alliances with other parties.

“It’s less than what we hoped for. The French have not given us an absolute majority. It’s an unprecedented situation that will require us to overcome our divisions,” said Gabriel Attal, the budget minister.

If confirmed, the results would severely tarnish Macron’s April presidential election victory when he defeated the far-right to be the first French president to win a second term in more than two decades.

A new coalition called NUPES – made up of the hard left, the Socialists and the Greens and led by Jean-Luc Melenchon – is projected to become the main opposition force with about 150 to 200 seats.

“[It is] a totally unexpected situation. The rout of the presidential party is complete and no clear majority is in sight,” said Melenchon.

“France has spoken and, it must be said, with an insufficient voice because the level of abstention is still much too high, which means that a large part of France does not know where to turn.”

The far-right National Rally is projected to register a huge surge with potentially more than 80 seats, up from eight before.

Party leader Marine Le Pen said she will seek to unite all “patriots on both the right and the left wing” after her party fared more strongly than expected.

“The Macron adventure has reached its end. We will incarnate a strong opposition,” she said.

‘A big breakthrough’

Sunday’s election result needed to be decisive for Macron’s second-term agenda following his re-election in April, with the 44-year-old president needing a majority to be able to deliver on promised tax cuts and welfare reform and raise the retirement age.

These parliamentary elections have largely been defined by voter apathy – with over half the electorate staying home for the first round, and broadsides between candidates further turning people away.

Turnout was at 38.11 percent at 15:00 GMT, the interior ministry said on Sunday. The figure was down on the 39.42 percent recorded in the first round on June 12 at the same stage, although up on the 35.33 percent recorded in 2017.

“It’s Emmanuel Macron’s own arrogance, his own contempt for the French people and his own impotence on security and purchasing power that has made him a minority president. It’s a big breakthrough,” said Jordan Bardella, interim head of the far-right National Rally.

Government spokesperson Olivia Grégoire said on France 2 television that “we’ve known better evenings”.

“This is a disappointing top position but still a top position,” she said. “We are holding out a helping hand to all those who are okay to make the country move forward.”