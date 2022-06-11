Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 108

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 108th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Saturday, June 11.

Fighting

The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defence said “intense street to street fighting is ongoing” in Severodonetsk, the small city that has become the focus of Russia’s advance in eastern Ukraine, adding that “both sides are likely suffering high numbers of casualties”.

Russian forces around Severodonetsk have not made advances into the south of the city, the UK defence ministry said.

Ukraine’s army command said Russian troops had secured positions in two communities near Severodonetsk, while Serhiy Haidai, the Luhansk governor, said Russians were in control of “most” of the city.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said his army’s ability to hold off Russian forces in the Donbas region depends on the supply of Western weapons, calling for modern artillery to be supplied.

“This is an artillery war now,” Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine’s deputy head of military intelligence, told Britain’s Guardian newspaper. “Everything now depends on what (the West) gives us. Ukraine has one artillery piece to 10 to 15 Russian artillery pieces.”

Russia is looking for weak points in Ukrainian defences near the Siversky Donets river in eastern Ukraine, said Ukrainian defence ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk.

The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general says it has learned about the deaths of 24 more children in Mariupol, bringing the total confirmed to 287 children killed since the start of the Russian invasion.

Cholera and other deadly diseases could kill thousands in the southern port of Mariupol as corpses lie uncollected and summer brings warmer weather, its mayor said. The UK’s Ministry of Defence also warned of the risks of a significant cholera outbreak as Russia struggles to provide basic public services to the population in territories it has occupied.

Economy

Russia’s central bank cut its key interest rate to the pre-crisis level of 9.5 percent and kept the door open to further easing as inflation slowed, while noting uncertainty related to external risks such as the Western embargo on Russian oil.

Germany, the world’s fifth-largest arms exporter, plans to revise its rules on arms exports to make it easier to arm democracies like Ukraine and harder to sell weapons to autocracies, Der Spiegel reported.

The United Nations food agency said reduced exports of wheat and other food commodities from Ukraine and Russia could inflict chronic hunger on up to 19 million more people globally over the next year.

Ukrainian grain exports are now rising and nearing two million tonnes per month, said European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski.

Diplomacy