Hundreds evacuated from city in eastern Ukraine as fighting continues for control of key areas in Donbas region.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked the UK for its “effective support”, following an in-person meeting with the British defence secretary in Kyiv.

Estonia has summoned the Russian ambassador to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s “completely unacceptable” praise of Peter the Great.

A Ukrainian governor says the country conducted its 11th prisoner exchange with Russia.

Amid heavy fighting in eastern Ukraine, 300 Ukrainians left the city of Pokrovsk on a special evacuation train heading for Dnipro and other cities further west.

22 seconds ago (21:40 GMT)

Celebrity chef Jose Andres testifies before Congress subcommittee

US member of Congress Stephen Lynch, who serves as the Chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security, has held a hearing in Congress to examine the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and the efforts of international aid organisations to deliver assistance to civilians.

Celebrity chef and philanthropist Jose Andres, founder of World Central Kitchen, an organisation dedicated to establishing feeding systems in disaster and war zone, testified before the committee. He said structural changes and reforms are needed to improve how the international community responds to urgent humanitarian needs around the world.

“The best way America and the international community can be helping Ukraine is not by bringing everything from the outside but is making sure that we keep supporting the local economy, the local infrastructure, investing the money locally, creating jobs locally that will keep Ukraine in the fight for freedom of their country, making sure that we are investing in the solution, making sure that the entire economy doesn’t collapse,” he said.

55 mins ago (20:45 GMT)

Ukraine conducts 11th prisoner exchange with Russia

A Ukrainian governor said on Friday that his country has conducted the 11th prisoner swap with Russia since February, exchanging four Russians for five Ukrainians.

Mykolaiv region governor Vitaliy Kim wrote on Telegram that one of the freed Ukrainians was local village head Oleh Pylypenko, who Kim said was “kidnapped” by Russian forces on March 10.

1 hour ago (20:35 GMT)

Estonia summons Russian envoy to protest Putin remarks

Estonia has summoned the Russian ambassador to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s “completely unacceptable” praise of Peter the Great, a Russian ruler who captured a city that is now Estonian.

Estonia’s foreign ministry said Ambassador Vladimir Lipayev had been summoned “to condemn recent statements by President Putin … including his comments on the Estonian city of Narva,” it said in a statement.

“At a time when Russia is … trying to destroy the statehood and people of Ukraine, it is also completely unacceptable,” it added.

1 hour ago (20:31 GMT)

Zelenskyy thanks UK for ‘effective support’

Zelenskyy has thanked the UK for its “effective support” of Kyiv, following an in-person meeting with Britain’s defence chief.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace met Zelenskyy, as well as his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov, during an unannounced two-day visit to Kyiv.

“The head of state thanked the minister for the effective support of Ukraine by the British government in our fight against Russian aggression,” Zelenskyy’s press service said in a statement.

“The war showed who our real friends and partners are, not only strategic, but effectively acting today. Great Britain is one of such friends.”

1 hour ago (20:24 GMT)

Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grinds on, officials in Kyiv have expressed fears that the spectre of “war fatigue” could erode the West’s resolve to help the country push back against the Russian offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy already has chafed at Western suggestions he should accept some sort of compromise. Ukraine, he said, would decide its own terms for peace.

“The fatigue is growing, people want some kind of outcome [that is beneficial] for themselves, and we want [another] outcome for ourselves,” he said.

2 hours ago (20:05 GMT)

Hundreds flee as forces fight for control in Ukraine’s east

Hundreds of people have continued to flee intense fighting in eastern Ukraine as Russian and Ukrainian forces battle for control of key cities and villages in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Ukrainians left the city of Pokrovsk on a special evacuation train heading for Dnipro and other cities further west.

The train carried about 300 people — mostly women, children, and the elderly — who were forced to leave as the fighting neared their homes.

According to the UNHCR, as of Thursday, 4.9 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries in Europe in search of safety since the war began.

