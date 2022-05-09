Sri Lanka: Gov’t supporters attack protesters, demolish tents

Police impose indefinite curfew in capital Colombo after government supporters attack protesters camped outside the PM’s office.

Government supporters have attacked protesters camped outside the office of Sri Lanka’s prime minister, forcing the police to impose an indefinite curfew in capital Colombo.

Several hundred supporters of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa rallied at his office on Monday, after reports saying he may step down to alleviate pressure on the president, who is his younger brother.

“Whose power? Mahinda’s power!” they shouted as the compound gates swung open to allow them inside.

After the meeting, the government supporters went out to where protesters have been demonstrating for several days in front of the office.

Local television channel Sirasa showed them attacking protesters with clubs, demolishing and later burning down their tents.

At least 20 people were injured, officials said. Rajapaksa loyalists armed with sticks and clubs attacked unarmed protesters camping outside the president’s office since April 9.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon on the government supporters who breached police lines to smash tents and other structures set up by anti-government protesters.

Footage of Government supporters assaulting protester at "GotaGoGama" pic.twitter.com/nAxkbQi1nX — NewsWire 🇱🇰 (@NewsWireLK) May 9, 2022

The attack on protesters came a day after Mahinda Rajapaksa was heckled during his first public outing since nationwide protests erupted. On Sunday, the premier visited one of the holiest Buddhist temples – housing a tree said to be 2,300 years old – in Anuradhapura.

Dozens of people carried hand-written placards and chanted slogans demanding that “thieves” be banned from the sacred city, 200km (125 miles) north of Colombo.

‘Week of Protests’

Meanwhile, trade unions on Monday began a “Week of Protests” demanding the government change and its president step down, trade union activist Saman Rathnapriya said. adding that more than 1,000 unions representing health, ports, education, and other key service sectors have joined the movement.

During the week, he said, the workers will stage demonstrations at their workplaces across the country. At the end of the week, they will launch a huge march to parliament, demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s removal and a new government.

The Indian Ocean island nation is on the brink of bankruptcy and has suspended payments on its foreign loans. Its economic woes have brought on a political crisis, with the government facing widespread protests and a no-confidence motion in parliament.

For several months, Sri Lankans have endured long lines to buy fuel, cooking gas, food and medicine, most of which come from abroad.

Shortages of hard currency have also hindered imports of raw materials for manufacturing and worsened inflation, which surged to 18.7 percent in March.

On Sunday, local television channel Hiru showed people in some areas fighting as people blocked main roads to demand gas and fuel.

Sri Lanka was due to pay $7bn of its foreign debt this year out of nearly $25bn it must pay by 2026. Its total foreign debt is $51bn.

Its finance minister announced last week that the country’s usable foreign reserves have plummeted below $50m.

As oil prices soar during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Sri Lanka’s fuel stocks are running out. Authorities have announced countrywide power cuts will increase to about four a day because they cannot supply enough fuel to power generating stations.

Protesters demanding Rajapaksa’s resignation have been occupying the entrance to the president’s office for more than a month now, demanding that the president, his older brother Mahinda and other powerful Rajapaksa family members quit.

Similar protests have spread to other locations, with people setting up camps opposite the prime minister’s residence and in other towns across the country.

So far, the Rajapaksa brothers have resisted calls to resign, though three out of the five Rajapaksas who were lawmakers stepped down from their cabinet posts in April.

Protesters have crowded the streets since March, maintaining that Rajapaksa and his family – who have dominated nearly every aspect of life in Sri Lanka for most of the last 20 years – are responsible for the crisis.

On Friday, Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency, which empowers him to authorise detentions, property seizure and search of any premises. He can also change or suspend laws in the interests of public security and for the maintenance of essential supplies.

Diplomats and rights groups have expressed concern over the move.

Sri Lanka has been holding talks with the International Monetary Fund to get an immediate funding facility as well as a long-term rescue plan but was told its progress would depend on negotiations on debt restructuring with creditors.

Any long-term plan would take at least six months to get under way.