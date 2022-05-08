Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 74

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 74th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Sunday, May 8.

Fighting

Russian air attacks on a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka killed two people and 60 remain under the debris and are feared dead, the governor of the Luhansk region said.

Evacuation efforts will focus on getting the wounded and medics out of Mariupol’s bombed-out Azovstal steelworks.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said his soldiers have taken control of most of Popasna, but Ukrainian officials said the battle for the eastern city continues.

Ukraine’s general staff said the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine aimed to establish full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and maintain the land corridor between these territories and Crimea.

Human impact

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 300 civilians had been rescued from the Azovstal plant. Russia’s defence ministry said 51 people had been removed in a three-day operation.

The World Health Organization said it is gathering evidence for a possible war crimes investigation, documenting 200 attacks by Russia on hospitals and clinics in Ukraine.

Diplomacy