Nepal locates wreckage of plane that went missing with 22 people

No word on survivors as Nepali army finds wreckage of missing Tara Air plane in the mountains.

Nepal’s army has located the wreckage of a missing plane a day after it disappeared with 22 people on board.

Narayan Silwan, a spokesperson for the army, said on Monday that “search and rescue troops have physically located the plane crash site.”

He posted a picture on Twitter of the wreckage with the plane’s tail number visible and parts of the aircraft shown scattered on the edge of a mountain.

There was no word on any survivors.

Four Indians, two Germans, and 16 Nepalis were on board the plane, a De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter operated by privately-owned Tara Air, according to the airline and government officials.

The aircraft had taken off from the tourist town of Pokhara, 125 kilometres (80 miles) west of the capital, Kathmandu, on Sunday and was bound for Jomsom, about 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Pokhara, a popular tourist and pilgrimage site.

The plane, which was on a 20-minute scheduled flight, lost contact with the airport tower close to landing in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops.

Weather and darkness had halted the search overnight, but an army helicopter and private choppers resumed the search on Monday morning.

Deo Chandra Lal Karna, a spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), said five helicopters were ready to help with the rescue process.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 said the aircraft, with registration number 9N-AET, made its first flight in April 1979.

Nepal, home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest, has a record of air accidents. Its weather can change suddenly and airstrips are typically located in mountainous areas that are hard to reach.

In early 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines flight from Dhaka to Kathmandu crashed on landing and caught fire, killing 51 of the 71 people on board