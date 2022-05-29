Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 95

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 95th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Sunday, May 29.

Fighting

Fighting for the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk rages with Russian forces conducting assault operations.

Invading forces appear close to seizing all of the Luhansk region, one of the more modest war goals of the Kremlin.

Russian artillery pounded the Lysychansk-Bakhmut road, which Russia must take to encircle Ukrainian forces.

Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had taken full control of Lyman, west of Severodonetsk; however, Ukraine Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said the battle for the town continued.

Russia also said it had used missile attacks to destroy Ukrainian command posts in Bakhmut and Soledar.

Ukraine has started receiving Harpoon anti-ship missiles from Denmark and self-propelled howitzers from the United States, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expected good news this week on weapons supplies without giving details.

Russia’s defence ministry said its navy successfully launched a new hypersonic missile from the Barents Sea that struck its target 1,000km (600 miles) away.

Diplomacy

In a sign of frustration over Western differences on the war, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna said NATO had shown itself incapable of mounting a united response.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to release the 2,500 Ukrainian defenders of the Azovstal steel plant detained by Russian forces during an 80-minute call, the Elysee Palace said.

Putin warned Macron and Scholz that ramping up arms supplies to Ukraine would be “dangerous” and risk “further destabilisation”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged his country’s continued support “including helping provide the equipment they need” in a call Saturday with Zelenskyy.

A European Union summit on Monday and Tuesday could see divisions between members who want to take a hard line against Russia and those calling for a ceasefire.

Economy