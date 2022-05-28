The Russian leader tells France and Germany that Moscow is ‘ready’ to allow Ukraine grain exports in lieu of sanctions relief.

Russian President Vladimir Putin tells the leaders of France and Germany that Moscow is ready to look for ways to ship grain stuck in Ukrainian ports.

Putin cautions German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron against providing Ukraine with heavy weapons in an 80-minute phone call.

Putin says he’s ready to look at ways to ship grains stuck in Ukraine’s ports but demands the West lifts sanctions first.

Scholz and Macron urge Putin to free 2,500 Azovstal fighters.

Russia’s army claims it has captured the strategic town of Lyman in eastern Ukraine.

Here are the latest updates:

47 mins ago (20:23 GMT)

Putin says willing to discuss ways to ship grain to Ukraine’s ports

Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the leaders of France and Germany that Moscow is ready to look for ways to ship grain stuck in Ukrainian ports but demanded the West lift sanctions.

Putin said the difficulties in supplying grain to world markets were the result of “erroneous economic and financial policies of Western countries”.

“Russia is ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain, including the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports,” Putin told Macron and Scholz, the Kremlin said.

“An increase in the supply of Russian fertilisers and agricultural products will also help reduce tensions on the global food market, which, of course, will require the removal of the relevant sanctions.”

50 mins ago (20:20 GMT)

Mayor shows aftermath of shelling in Mykolaiv

The Mayor of the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv has released video footage which showed damage caused by shelling in the residential area of the city.

One woman died and seven people were injured, with two of them in a serious condition, according to Mayor Alexander Senkevich.

Several residents were seen cleaning up damage in the footage – a couple made comments about their damaged homes laced with irony, saying the Russian army had “made it better”, and that they had been “freed” from “everything that we have got in our 40 years”.

50 mins ago (20:20 GMT)

Correspondent: Putin says Kyiv government not serious about talks

In talks with Scholz and Macron, Putin “also talked about how the discussions have stalled between the two sides as a result of the Kyiv government not being serious and responding to the offers that have been made by the Russian negotiators, the last one being made on April 15,” Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari said from Moscow.