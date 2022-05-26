Ukrainian foreign minister says Kyiv needs more weapons and launch rocket systems to push back against Russian forces.

23 seconds ago (21:14 GMT)

White House expects minimal effects on global economy from Russia default

The White House has said it expects minimal effects on the US and global economy from a potential Russia debt default as Washington decided to not extend a waiver that enabled Russia to pay US bondholders.

“We expect the impact on the US and the global economy to be minimal, given Russia has already been isolated financially,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“That being said, the Treasury Department continues to monitor and have conversations with global financial community.”

The United States had pushed Russia closer to the brink of a historic debt default by not extending its license to pay bondholders.

26 mins ago (20:49 GMT)

‘We need heavy weapons’: Ukraine’s FM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called for heavy weapons, including launch rocket systems, for Ukraine to push back against Russian forces.

Asked during a question-and-answer session on Twitter what Ukraine supporters outside the country should ask of their lawmakers, Kuleba said: “Push for multiple launch rocket systems.”

“We need heavy weapons,” he added. “The only position where Russia is better than us, it’s the amount of heavy weapons they have. Without artillery, without multiple launch rocket systems, we won’t to be able to push them back.”

31 mins ago (20:44 GMT)

West considering offering buyout from sanctions to Russian oligarchs: Report

Allied Western nations are considering whether to allow Russian oligarchs to buy their way out of sanctions and use the money to rebuild Ukraine, the Associated Press has reported, citing unidentified officials familiar with the matter.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland proposed the idea at a G-7 finance ministers’ meeting in Germany last week, the news agency said.

The official said the Ukrainians were aware of the discussions, adding that it is in the West’s interests to have prominent oligarchs dissociate themselves from Russian President Vladimir Putin while at the same time providing funding for Ukraine.

34 mins ago (20:40 GMT)

Belarus sending troops to Ukraine border

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said he was forming a southern military command and sending battalion tactical groups to the area that borders Ukraine.

“A new front has opened and we can’t fail to pay attention to it,” Lukashenko, wearing military uniform, told a televised meeting of defence officials.

He said the new command had been proposed last year but needed to be set up immediately.

“Even before creating it, we are obliged today – quickly, on the run – to work out the defence of our southern borders,” Lukashenko said.

49 mins ago (20:25 GMT)

Finnish prime minister visits Ukraine

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has become the latest European leader to visit Ukraine.

Marin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the capital Kyiv and visited the towns of Bucha and Irpin, where Russian soldiers are alleged to have killed civilians.

Zelenskyy thanked Marin for Finland’s weapons deliveries and its support for sanctions against Russia.

“For us, Finland’s military assistance is very valuable,” Zelenskyy wrote on Facebook after talks with the Finnish leader. “Weapons, sanctions policy and the unity of our partners in the issue of Ukraine’s accession to the EU – this is what can provide strength in the defence of our land.”

