Death toll rises to 21 after shooting at a primary school in a small community in southern Texas; the latest in a string of gun attacks in recent times.

18 children and three teachers killed after a gunman opened fire in a Texas primary school

The attack took place at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a small community about 80km (50 miles) west of San Antonio in the southern part of the state

The gunman, named as Salvador Ramos, was 18 years old and reportedly shot dead by police

Here are all the latest updates:

11 seconds ago (00:42 GMT)

Joe Biden begins his address

7 mins ago (00:35 GMT)

Texas shooting follows record year for attacks in 2021

The latest shooting comes just a week after a white gunman killed 10 Black people in a racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket.

The FBI has said 2021 was the worst year ever for gun attacks.

Reuters has compiled a list of some of the most serious recent shootings.

New York: April 12 – In one of the most violent attacks in the history of New York’s transit system, 23 people were wounded when a 62-year-old man activated a smoke bomb and opened fire on the subway. He was taken into custody the next day.

Oxford, Michigan: November 30, 2021 – Four students were killed and seven other people were wounded after a teenager opened fire at a high school in Oxford, Michigan.

Indianapolis: April 16, 2021 – A former FedEx employee who had been under psychiatric care shot eight people dead and injured several others at an Indiana facility of the shipping company before taking his own life.

Los Angeles: March 31, 2021 – Four people were killed, one of them a child, in a shooting at an office building in suburban Los Angeles before the suspect was taken into custody.

Boulder, Colorado: March 22, 2021 – A mass shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado left 10 people dead, including a police officer.

Atlanta, Georgia: March 16, 2021 – Eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were shot dead in a string of attacks at day spas in and around Atlanta. A male suspect was arrested.

19 mins ago (00:23 GMT)

Death toll climbs to 21: Texas Senator Roland Gutierrez

An update on the death toll from the shooting.

Texas state Senator Roland Gutierrez has told CNN that 18 children had been killed, and three adults.

He cited the Texas Rangers state police for the figures.

24 mins ago (00:19 GMT)

‘Part of the culture’: Why the US is so attached to guns

Kenneth Williams, a professor at South Texas College of Law, has said it is hard to change gun laws in the United States because gun ownership is “part of the culture”.

Williams noted that there are more guns in the country than there are people.

35 mins ago (00:07 GMT)

US President Joe Biden to address nation

US President Joe Biden is back in the United States after his visit to South Korea and Japan.

He is due to address the country at 8.15pm (00:15 GMT).

Biden has already ordered flags to be flown at half-mast until sunset every day until May 28 in response to the tragedy.