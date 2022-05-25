Four of eight missing miners found dead in Burkina Faso

Six of the missing men are Burkina Faso nationals, one is from Tanzania and another from Zambia.

The dead bodies of four out of eight missing miners have been found at a zinc mine in Burkina Faso that flooded more than two months ago, the government has said.

The Perkoa mine – owned by Canadian firm Trevali Mining Corp and located some 120km (75 miles) west of the capital, Ouagadougou – was abruptly submerged on April 16 after torrential rain fell unexpectedly during the country’s dry season.

In a statement on Wednesday, Burkinabe government spokesman Lionel Bilgo confirmed the discovery of the four bodies.

“Unfortunately, after 39 days of intense research, the lifeless bodies of four miners were found,” he said. Search teams are still looking for the other four, the statement added.

Trevali also confirmed the discovery of the four bodies of the missing miners.

On May 17, hopes that the missing men might have found refuge in a chamber in the mine were dashed when rescue workers found no one after reaching the room, which is stocked with food and water and located approximately 570 metres (1,870 feet) below ground.

Both the company and the government have launched investigations into the causes of the incident.

