Suspect arrested after guard killed at Qatar’s embassy in Paris

A security guard working for the Qatari embassy in Paris has been killed after a fight with another man in front of the mission, according to French prosecutors.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed the death, which took place in the 8th district in central Paris on Monday, and said one person had been arrested on the spot. Paris police have opened an investigation for murder.

“The circumstances surrounding the security guard’s death still need to be precisely determined,” prosecutors said, adding that the use of a weapon had not yet been confirmed.

The embassy of Qatar said in a statement on Twitter that the killing a “heinous and unjustified” crime.

“We await the result of the investigation and ask for the private life of the deceased’s family to be respected,” it added.

A police source told Reuters news agency that the violence did not appear to have been motivated by “terrorism”.

Newspaper Le Parisien reported that a 38-year-old man, who suffers from psychiatric disorders, beat the guard before strangling him.

“Originally from Sevran, he is known for acts of violence against the police, outrages and rebellion. He was also on cocaine at the time. He is undergoing a medical examination,” the newspaper said.